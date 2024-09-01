Venice 2024: How 41 Cinematographers Shot Their Festival Films

IndieWire has expanded our survey of cinematographers out into the fall film festivals this year, starting with Venice. We reached out to directors of photography with films playing in Competition, Out of Competition, and Horizons about the cameras, lenses, and formats they used — and, most importantly, the creative imperatives that informed their choices. More than 40 cinematographers responded, representing some of the biggest and most stylized swings at Venice and some of the smallest, most intimate stories at the festival.

One thing that stuck out among the responses is how much cinematographers with films at Venice wanted to be responsive to their environment, whether it meant giving the Scottish highlands their due and shooting with the richness of actual film, finding the right color and format to transport viewers into different time periods of the past, or figuring out how to evoke the same richness of the black and white of Orson Welles’ day in “The Magnificent Ambersons” and “Touch of Evil.” Camera and lens choices were also made to help support the acting environment, especially films using non-actors or films where improv, flexibility, and being open to the moment were key.

As always, it is fascinating to read how different cinematographers and different projects utilize the same equipment to create drastically different looks. Core to that is each DoP’s collaborative process with their directors, and there are some stories of fun partnerships in the answers below. The look of certain films developed over the course of traveling through vast terrain, through rapport built on multiple collaborations or off of film school projects, and through distinct ways of structuring rehearsal and prep. No two movies are ever made exactly the same way, but the Venice lineup shows us just how many choices are out there for directors of photography, whether their films are playing at a festival this year or not.

Films are listed alphabetically by title.

