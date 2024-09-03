Venice Film Festival 2024 in photos: Jenna Ortega, Taylor Russell and Emily Ratajkowski leave lasting impressions on the red carpet, plus more of the best fashion moments

Celebrities from Hollywood and around the world hit the red carpet in looks from Gucci, Dior, Loewe and more.

With the 81st Venice Film Festival underway, celebrities from around the globe have descended on the "City of Canals" in their finest ensembles. The festival, which began on Aug. 28 and runs through Sept. 7, has already been the site of headline-making sartorial moments, with A-listers donning custom, couture and vintage garments to screenings of Queer, Wolfs, Babygirl, The Room Next Door and more of the season’s most-anticipated film premieres.

“It” girls like Taylor Russell and Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in custom Loewe and archival Gucci, respectively, while Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Jenna Ortega served up a series of show-stopping offerings, like her gauzy Dior gown.

These are some of the best sartorial moments from the Venice Film Festival.

All about movement

On the opening night of the Venice Film Festival, Ortega took center stage in Dior haute couture. The actress attended the premiere of her new film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, in a flowing tulle gown with a heart-shaped bodice that paid homage to Lydia Deetz’s red wedding dress worn by Winona Ryder in the original 1988 horror-comedy film.

The Wednesday star wasn’t the only celebrity who looked effortless in flowing fabrics. Italian model Sveva Alviti, who hosted the festival’s opening night, floated down the red carpet in a light green kaftan dress by Gucci, while Stella Maxwell rocked a draped white gown from Saudi Arabian luxury house IKH.

Jenna Ortega. (Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images)

Stella Maxwell. (Alberto Pizzoli/AFP)

Sveva Alviti. (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Hooded dresses and statement headwear

Russell’s Venice Film Festival looks have struck an impeccable balance between elegance and innovation — and the custom Loewe gown she wore to the premiere of Luca Guadagnino’s Queer was no exception. The Canadian actress, who is also a jury member at this year’s festival, turned heads in a black bodycon frock with a sculptural hood that draped over her shoulders.

Actresses Isabelle Huppert and Mădălina Diana Ghenea made statements in delicately beaded headpieces that matched their ensembles.

Taylor Russell. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Mădălina Diana Ghenea. (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Isabelle Huppert. (Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Kasia Smutniak. (Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Unexpected accents

Tilda Swinton and Cate Blanchett were among the festival attendees who defied sartorial expectations with outfit-elevating touches. Swinton leaned into her signature style — simple yet chic — in a white dress and striking teal pumps by Alaïa.

Blanchett, on the other hand, looked sleek and sophisticated in a jumpsuit by Armani Privé. While simplistic in the front, Blanchett’s statement back — which was adorned with several strands of pearls — stole the show.

Tilda Swinton. (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Cate Blanchett. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Omar Apollo. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Mariacarla Boscono. (Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Fringe and feathers

Delicate details took center stage at the Venice Film Festival. Ratajkowski made a red carpet statement in a vintage Tom Ford-era Gucci gown that featured an ultra-plunging neckline, sheer paneling and layered lines of green satin on the bodice. The cascading fringe details at the bottom of the skirt added the perfect touch of playfulness to the model’s Brat-coded gown.

Feathers were also favored on the red carpet, as Angolan model Maria Borges stepped out in a sequined, blush-pink gown that was accentuated with layers of delicate feathers.

Emily Ratajkowski. (Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage)

Vittoria Puccini. (Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage)

Maria Borges. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)