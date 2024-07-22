Venomous Red-Bellied Black Snake Found Behind Toilet

A snake catcher removed a venomous red-bellied black snake from a behind a toilet in Sunshine Coast, Queensland, after it was discovered curled up around a pipe.

“Not something you want in your bathroom,” snake catcher Daniel Busstra can be heard saying.

According to the Australian Museum,

Video Transcript

All right, let's see what's behind door number one.

Is it going?

Whoa!

That is a red belly.

Yeah, well, it's not what you want in your bathroom, is it?

I might say I I'm sorry.

I'm scaring you.

This is LA, uh, here it is.

So I'm just gonna walk back out.

Can you just Yeah, walk back a little bit?

Well, yeah.

This what a snake.

Alright, let's see.

What's behind door number one.

Is it going?

Whoa.

These are red belly.

Yeah, well, it's not what you want in your bathroom, is it?

Come on.

Sorry.

I'm sorry.

I'm scaring you.

This is lazy.

Oh, here it is.

So I'm just gonna walk back out.

Can you just Yeah, walk back a little bit?

Well, yeah.

This what a snake.