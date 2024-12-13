Ventura County man who beat 4-year-old daughter into a coma sentenced to life in prison

A Ventura County man convicted of beating his 4-year-old daughter so severely that it left her paralyzed and in a vegetative state was sentenced this week to life in prison with the possibility of parole, officials said.

Tekquan Alexander, of Thousand Oaks, was convicted in November of torture, assault on a child causing a coma and corporal injury to a child, all felonies, in connection with his daughter, Alani, the Ventura County district attorney's office said in a news release. The jury also agreed to multiple aggravating factors in the case, including causing great bodily injury to a child under 5, using a weapon and taking advantage of a position of trust.

“Today [Friday] is Alani's birthday and, while no punishment can undo the lifetime of challenges she will face, her family knowing her perpetrator could spend his life behind bars is a small gift of justice,” Deputy Dist. Atty. Rikole Kelly, who prosecuted the case, said in a Friday release. It was unclear when Alexander would be eligible for parole.

Over the week of Thanksgiving 2021, Alexander, 28, punched and beat his daughter Alani with a belt, the district attorney's office said. On Nov. 29, he assaulted her with the belt again and after she wet her bed, he beat her with a stereo amplifier cable to unconsciousness in the bathroom of their home, according to the district attorney's office.

Read more: L.A. County left a baby in the care of her 11-year-old brother. Now, she's dead

The girl was airlifted to the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles and was diagnosed with a brain injury, a brain bleed, spinal compression and broken bones, authorities said.

"Alani continues to suffer from profound and life-altering consequences due to the injuries she sustained. She remains paralyzed and in a vegetative state," prosecutors said. "Her condition underscores the devastating impact of these injuries, leaving her reliant on round-the-clock medical care and support for even the most basic functions."

If you believe a child is being abused or is unsafe due to neglect, call that county's 24-hour hotline to report it.

Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.