Ventura Homeowner 'Keeping an Eye' on Raging Floodwater as Warnings Persist

Several evacuations orders remained in place in Ventura County, California, going into February 5, as the second of back-to-back atmospheric rivers brought flooding to numerous areas in the state.

Heavy rain was predicted to continue throughout Monday, together with strong winds, the Ventura County Sheriff Office warned.

Footage by X user Jen shows rapidly flowing water in a channel near her home in Ventura. She said she was “keeping an eye” on the water level. Credit: @Messylifemama via Storyful