Venue manager claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs installed bedroom locks
Jason Haight described a debauched 2014 event hosted by Diddy that left the "Parisian Palace", a luxurious Las Vegas mansion, in disarray. The former manager of the 15,000 square foot property told the New York Post, he had been given instructions to instal locks on each of the mansion's 15 bedrooms, and to then give the keys to Diddy himself. "I was contacted by his personal assistants. Mr Combs wanted to rent the property for May 3, 2014, to throw a birthday party for the rapper Meek Mills.”