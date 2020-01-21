Venus Williams Debuts Her Latest Athleisure Collection at the Australian Open

Venus Williams just dropped a brand-new athleisure collection and, yeah, it’s totally aces.

The 39-year-old tennis pro debuted her latest EleVen range in traditional Williams sisters fashion: on the court at the 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne. Williams sported her new Neon Dreams collection with her new Zoom dress ($119) while facing-off against Coco Gauff (BTW, the latter player was victorious). Williams’s new look was so cute we kinda want to take tennis lessons just so we can justify the purchase.

The athlete’s navy and neon green fit-and-flare tank dress features a cutout at the chest, a racerback detail and the always necessary shelf-bra lining.

For those looking to go all-in, Williams also donned a matching jacket while warming up that coordinated with her dress. She wore the Contrail jacket ($119) as she walked onto the court and removed it before starting the match.

Not only does her jacket have the same navy and green piping, but it also packs a front-zip, stand collar, inseam zip pockets and vented insets—all which make it a great option for everything from jogging to hitting up your favorite bunch spot. Bottom line: You don’t have to be an award-winning professional tennis player to rock it.

Coordinated tennis outfits aren’t the only things in Williams’s new haul. The Neon Dreams range also includes tank tops (the Zoom tank, $79, is just like her dress), shorts, skirts and joggers, like the Blue Nights stride pants ($89). The collection features innovative fabrics that dry quickly, are hyper-breathable and block out UVA and UVB rays. That said, we can see why it’s already beginning to sell out.

Excuse us while we upgrade our athleisure wardrobe real quick.

