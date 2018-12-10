Venus Williams Reveals the Woman She Admires Most (Spoiler: It's Totally Her Sister)

Venus Williams isn’t afraid to admit that her biggest inspiration is her younger sister, Serena Williams.

The professional tennis player, 38, recently spoke on a panel at the Create & Cultivate Vision Summit. When asked to complete the sentence “A woman whose career I admire is…,” Venus immediately responded, “Serena Williams.”

The athlete went on to say that she and her sister not only “motivate each other,” but they also support each other’s careers on and off the court.

“As a sister, when they’re doing something, it’s your own success too,” she added.

Sibling goals? Check.

