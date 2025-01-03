Vera star Brenda Blethyn 'couldn't talk' after final scene as beloved detective

The actor was 'quite emotional' after filming her final scene as DCI Vera Stanhope, and reflected on the experience in ITV documentary Vera, Farewell Pet.

Brenda Blethyn on set of Vera shown in ITV documentary Vera, Farewell Pet. (ITV)

Vera star Brenda Blethyn found it an emotional experience to bid farewell to her character DCI Vera Stanhope after filming finished on series 14 of the ITV cosy crime series.

The actor reflected on her experience making the series for new documentary Vera, Farewell Pet, which looked back at the show's success over the years. Blethyn's final day on set was a simple one, three scenes in a police station that ended with backing out of the office with a box of her things after she officially retired from the force.

Speaking in the documentary Blethyn admitted she found the scene 'quite emotional' and almost burst into tears after her final scene, with one of the show's team saying she "couldn't talk" when the cameras initially finished rolling.

Brenda Blethyn and Ann Cleeves on the set of Vera, the actor said she was 'quite emotional' on her last day filming as the beloved detective with the episode's director saying she 'couldn't talk' for a while. (ITV)

The documentary showed the cast and crew preparing to film Blethyn's final scenes as Vera, with the actor donning her hat and rain mac one last time for a few scenes in the police station.

Looking back long after filming had finished, Blethyn said: "The last day's filming on set, the last three set ups we had, I have to say I felt very emotional. It's her packing up her stuff and backing out of the office, and I could have cried to be honest."

Director Paul Gay, who has worked on the series since 2016 and directed the very last episode, said of the actor's response: "I think Brenda couldn't talk for a little while." The actor also added that she found herself growing emotional even talking about her final scenes months later.

Looking back long after filming had finished, Blethyn said: 'The last day's filming on set, the last three set ups we had, I have to say I felt very emotional... and I could have cried to be honest.' (ITV)

Vera ended with one final case for the detective, where she had to look into a case of a missing girl and a student whose body was found in front of three important locations from her childhood. The episode gave the seres the chance to look back at Vera's personal life for the very first time, with flashback scenes from her childhood being shown over the course of the story.

"We've never done that before, going back to Vera as a young girl and seeing her life," Gay explained.

Ann Cleeves, who is the author behind the Vera novels, also spoke of the show coming to an end, saying she found it emotional herself: "It was very sad that all these people who lived with each other and worked together for such a long time would never be seeing each other again."

The actor took a photo with the crew after filming had ended, and shortly afterwards she told the documentary crew: "It's so bittersweet, it really is because I've loved every minute of this job."

What else happened on Vera, Farewell Pet?

Brenda Blethyn also said she was keen to make sure Vera Stanhope wasn't killed off at the end of the TV series because the books could well continue in future. (ITV)

Blethyn also revealed that she was keen to make sure her final episode as Vera didn't end on a sad note for the character, in case Cleeves writes any more novels in the series.

The actor explained: "I didn't want to Vera to be killed off because I suspected that she would carry on in the books. She's a sensible woman Vera she knows when its time to call it a day at the same time Brenda Blethyn knows when it's time to call it a day, you just sense that the time is right."

Rather than be killed off Vera retired from the force and got ready to enjoy a relaxed life with a new dog she adopted, with the series' final shot showing her walking the pet in the sunshine.

Vera series 1 to 14 and Vera, Farewell Pet are available to watch on ITVX, Vera, Farewell Pet will also air on ITV1 at 9pm on Friday, 3 January.