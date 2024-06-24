The verdict on new Doctor Who: ‘It reeked of a white liberal writer patting himself on the back’

The first series of Russell T Davies’s return to Doctor Who – and Ncuti Gatwa’s first season at the helm of the world’s longest-running sci-fi show – came to an end with Saturday’s Empire of Death. But what did the show’s superfans make of the first Disney-backed season?

We spoke to four: Tony Jordan, 65, the coordinator of the Doctor Who Society, who’s watched since he was four years old; Lauren Amelia Miller, 31, a disabled writer and actress who’s been a fan since she was five and owns a Dalek nicknamed Woody; Zoe Butler, 23, a civil servant who started watching in 2005 and cites David Tennant as her favourite Doctor; and JJ, 28, who works in digital media, blogs on Doctor Who and has been a fan since 2012.

How has Ncuti Gatwa done?

Lauren: Ncuti has done a wonderful job. His angry speech at the end of Dot and Bubble felt less like Doctor Who and more like he was telling us his personal story. It was cruel and twisted. He is an extremely complex performer.

Zoe: There’s a certain campness which is fun, but he was also shooting Sex Education so there’s a level of difficulty connecting to the character. It doesn’t feel fully his own.

Tony: I don’t think we’ve seen enough of him – we had two Doctor-lite episodes. I think he’s a tremendous actor but not sure the role has been correctly written for him. It’s unfortunate that he cries every episode. He has a fantastic glint in his eye, but the scripts need to be more challenging.

'He has the potential to be one of the best Doctors we've had, but this season felt like a bit of a mess': Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who - James Pardon/BBC

JJ: He has the potential to be one of the best Doctors we’ve had, but this season felt like a bit of a mess. Boom and Rogue gave me a sense of his specific Doctor, otherwise he was a generic mix of technobabble, exposition and RTD-style pop culture references. I like the small quirks and flourishes he adds but there were a few too many times when he had no answers for anything and felt like a weepy passenger to the plot.

What has been the impact of Disney?

T: Debatable. Disney wanted lots of exposition for their audience. You can see the money on screen though it’s not infinite. Some would say that the Daleks going around the Albert Memorial and Westminster Bridge in 1964 [in The Dalek Invasion of Earth] was more iconic and powerful than anything this year.

Z: I love the wardrobe, but not the special effects budget being used as a cover for a weak plot. Some of the best Doctor Who episodes, such as Midnight and Blink, come from desperation and no money – so they work on the script to make it stand up. A lot of the suspense and mystery in this series has come from special effects. The first 30 minutes of the episodes are good, then there’s a lot of production money spent on tying up loose ends and making them look good.

L: I have friends in Orlando and Belgium who can watch now thanks to Disney which is only good.

What do you make of the ratings?

T: Disappointing but we’re in a different world. We’re at 3-4 million but still in the BARB top 10. Linear TV is dying faster than anyone expected. I have no doubt that Davies is right when he says Space Babies was 5.8 million with BBC Three screening and iPlayer viewing.

Showrunner Russell T Davies - Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images Europe

What do you make of the meta plot?

L: The writers set these stories up well, but the fans create such wonderful stories in their heads that sometimes the real plot will disappoint them. I think that is a risk Davies loves to take.

Z: It felt a little hasty towards the end. Sutekh was a fun villain but the idea that the God of Death would be stymied by curiosity about Ruby’s [Sunday, played by Millie Gibson] mystery was sweet but frankly didn’t make sense. The snow didn’t make sense. I didn’t love that plot at all.

And the individual episodes?

L: 73 Yards took the simplest folklore story and created something dark that reminded me of the Gothic books I used to read as a child. The Devil’s Chord connected with me, not just because of Jinkx Monsoon but also, as a singer, the fear of music being taken away. It was like the Weeping Angels, making us scared of the simplest things.

J: The ending twist of Dot and Bubble [the people who the Doctor was trying to survive turned out to be white supremacists and ultimately refused his help because he is black] might be my least favourite scene in the entire show, and it confirmed my worries about the lack of black writers for the first black mainstream Doctor. The idea of laying breadcrumbs for a clever racism “twist” at the end just reeks of a white liberal writer patting himself on the back for “tackling the issues” with a flippant use of black trauma as a cheap shock tactic. That the Doctor’s first experience of racism is tacked on to the end of such a ridiculous episode shows to me that Davies didn’t really understand the depth of the issue. It was a moment that felt bizarre and insulting in conception and execution.

Millie Gibson as the Doctor's companion, Ruby Sunday - James Pardon/BBC

What do you make of Millie/Ruby?

T: I thought she was the outstanding element of the whole season. A good companion is the eyes and ears of the viewer, and I credit Davies with making her smart and having her own plotline.

J: She wasn’t given enough unique characterisation. It felt like someone had taken the broadest characteristics from previous companions and made it Gen-Z and Northern. There were no scenes of her and the Doctor just hanging out, which meant they felt more like colleagues than best friends.

And what of the baddies?

T: Sutekh was well set up but not massively well served. I loved Maestro.

Z: The baddies in this felt like the human race, which I liked. It’s more interesting and complex when the monster is a reflection on humanity. Maestro was brilliant as a villain – no notes on Jinkx’s performance but I wish there had been a more satisfying tension between Doctor and villain.

What’s your end-of-term report on Russell T Davies?

T: Could do better. There was some good stuff in there. He laid it on a bit thick with sex and gender early on, but he got it out of the way. I’m wondering if we’ll see Rogue – Captain Jack 2.0 – again. I thought Jonathan Groff was very good. Another gay North American singer/actor – RTD’s a creature of habit.

Z: It was too fast-paced to build tension. I like the return to the campness and fun adventure, and a lot of the concepts are interesting, but they felt like remakes of better versions. He needs to slow things down, and his tokenism could be looked at. If you’re going to include issues then really dig into them rather than using them as cheap asides. If you make a well thought out episode then it doesn’t look like you’re just trying to be “woke”.

J: I thought this season was pretty weak as a whole and on an individual episode basis. There wasn’t enough time to stop and linger on anything, which meant that every episode felt weirdly paced and there wasn’t room to add depth or explore the concepts that were introduced.

L: Doctor Who has always been hit and miss but it’s not afraid to try something new, and this is its beauty. It’s been a wonderful “first” series for Russell T Davies. It wasn’t the most dramatic, but it spoke about the core values in dynamic families. It’s for a generation of people who know what they want and who they are. For older fans it can be difficult, but I love that the show is tackling disability representation and queer storylines.