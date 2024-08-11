'On verge of an explosion': Policeman's killing part of spiralling West Bank violence

Paul Adams - BBC diplomatic correspondent
·6 min read
A poster shows the smiling picture of a young man who was killed
Abdel Nasser Sarhan is memorialised in a poster [BBC]

When a white van drew up next to the office of the Palestine Customs Police in Tubas, a town in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Abdel Nasser Sarhan had no reason to be suspicious.

According to Abdel Nasser's colleagues, the van’s driver got out and greeted him in Arabic.

It was early in the morning. The 24-year-old uniformed policeman had just come on shift.

CCTV pictures show him strolling out past a guard post, his rifle slung casually at his side.

Seconds later, a man in jeans and a dark T-shirt emerges from the direction of the white van, uniformed Israeli soldiers behind him.

He raises a handgun and shoots Abdel Nasser dead.

Soon, the street is full of Israeli soldiers. They retrieve Abdel Nasser's rifle and, as his colleagues try to retrieve his body, continue to shoot – all captured on CCTV.

A frame from security camera footage shows two men approaching one another
CCTV showed Abdel Nasser's death [BBC]

When we visited Tubas the following morning, in late July, we found a makeshift memorial of stones and wilting flowers on the ground where Abdel Nasser fell.

The guard post and adjacent walls were riddled with bullet holes, each marked with a yellow tag. Fading bloodstains smeared the ground and doorway.

In a statement released on the day of the incident, the Israeli army said the shooting occurred in the course of an operation to detain two wanted men.

Abdel Nasser’s colleagues in Tubas said those arrests took place at a nearby house.

The army said that soldiers had “encountered armed terrorists” and that “a customs officer of the Palestinian Authority was killed during exchanges of fire”.

From the evidence of the CCTV footage, this last statement is demonstrably false.

An Israeli security official contacted by the BBC two weeks later said the incident was “one of hundreds, if not thousands of special activities that are planned and carried out very precisely".

This one was being reviewed, he said, “because it didn’t go as planned".

It seems clear that this was an operation that went badly wrong.

No-one has suggested that Abdel Nasser or the customs office were the target of the operation.

The young guard appears to have had the misfortune to stumble across an undercover Israeli operation, during which he was shot and killed.

A woman lies on a corpse while others gather round at a funeral
Palestinians mourn Abdel Nasser during his funeral on 24 July [Reuters]

But for Abdel Nasser’s colleagues in the customs police, this tragic episode is part of a wider pattern of behaviour that is making it harder than ever for the Palestinian Authority – theoretically responsible for security in areas not under direct Israeli military control – to do its job.

“This rings a warning bell, especially for us in the security services,” Lt Ibrahim Ayyash, spokesman for the Palestine Customs Police, told us.

“How can we enforce law and order and offer services to the people and protect them while you’re obstructing my work and killing my officers?”

Customs officers, he said, were increasingly reluctant to pull over suspicious vehicles, for fear of stumbling across Israeli soldiers operating under cover.

“It now falls on you, as a custom officer, to take a decision about stopping a vehicle or not,” he said.

“If you stop it and it has Special Forces [inside], they could kill you.”

As fans of the Israeli TV show Fauda will know, undercover operations were already a regular feature of life in the West Bank long before the war in Gaza broke out last October.

Recent evidence suggests the frequency of such operations have increased, with multiple cases of CCTV pictures showing Israeli units, dressed as civilians, and even medics, snatching wanted Palestinians from city streets and hospital beds.

But such clandestine operations are part of a much bigger picture.

With all eyes focused on Gaza, another war is raging in the West Bank, as the Israeli military cracks down on armed groups that it says are being bankrolled by Iran.

“The situation on the ground is very, very complicated,” an Israeli security official told me, on condition of anonymity.

“You might say that it's on the verge of an explosion.”

A poster hanging on a balcony shows Arabic text and a picture of a killed young man
A memorial for Abdel Nasser [BBC]

The emergence of a new generation of local armed groups, mostly in the refugee camps of the northern West Bank, dates back to about 2021, with the first group appearing in Jenin.

But the war in Gaza has fanned the flames of rebellion in other cities, from Tulkarem to Qalqilya and, more recently, Tubas.

Israel’s security crackdown, the actions of violent groups of Jewish settlers and the belief that the Palestinian Authority is powerless to protect them have all added to an atmosphere of mounting tension.

“They're very frustrated with Israel, they're very frustrated with the Palestinian Authority and they're looking for an outlet to this frustration,” the Israeli security official said.

The PA health ministry says more than 600 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since last October. As many as 10,000 have been arrested, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society.

At least 17 Israelis, including 12 security forces personnel, have also been killed in the West Bank, according to a UN tally.

Some veteran observers fear that armed clashes could erupt into a full-scale uprising, or intifada.

“If it goes into an intifada, this is a much, much bigger problem,” Gen Israel Ziv, former head of the IDF’s Operations Division, told me.

“Militarily, we handle things better or worse. But when it goes into an intifada, it's a totally different story. And it might go there.”

With the Israeli military still focused on the war in Gaza and its simmering conflict with Hezbollah along its northern border, Gen Ziv said there’s reluctance to recognise danger much closer to home.

“It's a huge problem that can blow up in our face in a more sensitive area, [close] to the centres of population in Israel,” he said.

A close-up photo of a man staring into the distance
Mohannad Mohammed Sarhan, Abdel Nasser's father, grieves for his son [BBC]

Meanwhile, in the Balata refugee camp, on the edge of Nablus, Abdel Nasser’s family is still grieving.

They’ve watched the CCTV pictures from Tubas and drawn their own conclusions about the actions of the Israeli army.

“He come to kill, just to kill,” Abdel Nasser’s uncle, Ismail Mohammed Sarhan, says.

Abdel Nasser’s father, Mohannad, can barely comprehend the loss of his son.

What was he like, I asked him.

“Ambitious, kind, always smiling,” he said, unable to hold back the tears.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump’s Anger Out of Control as Poll Numbers Keep Cratering

    Donald Trump’s advisers are getting increasingly anxious about his flailing public appearances since the attempt on his life and Democrats’ presidential candidate switcheroo—all while knowing he’s unlikely to change. According to a new Axios report, Trump has grown increasingly angry and frustrated in private as Kamala Harris has surpassed him in multiple polls, a lead that’s only likely to grow after next week’s Democratic National Convention. Fresh polling from The New York Times on Saturday s

  • ‘Manipulated’ Trump Blows Up Billionaire Megadonor’s Phone With Angry Texts

    Donald Trump ordered one of his closest aides to bombard a billionaire Republican backer with abusive texts accusing her of employing his Republican rivals, a new report has revealed.The angry former president targeted Miriam Adelson, one of the Republican Party’s wealthiest backers, over claims that her $100m “Preserve America” PAC was being run by “RINOs”—Republicans In Name Only, The New York Times reported.The messages said that her late husband Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino boss w

  • Pete Buttigieg Calls Out Trump For His Gold Medal-Level Lies

    Mayor Pete said he was actually impressed by all the falsehoods Trump floated during a recent press conference at Mar-a- Lago.

  • 'Angry' Donald Trump Fumes At New York Times Over Reporting On His Helicopter Story

    The former president reportedly "excoriated" the paper before blasting "Two Failing New York Times 'reporters'" on his Truth Social platform.

  • Former California lawmaker Nate Holden says he was on the scary helicopter ride with Trump

    Former Los Angeles city councilman and state senator Nate Holden said Friday that he was with former President Donald Trump in the helicopter ride that made an emergency landing, despite Trump saying it was former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

  • Walz hits back at Team Trump: He ‘knows nothing about service’

    Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) criticized former President Trump, saying he knows “nothing about service,” as the campaign trail debate over Walz’s military record continues. Walz, speaking at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, said he was proud to wear the “uniform of this country” for 24 years. “Each of you talk about service, Donald Trump…

  • OOF: Trump Campaign's Anti-Kamala Harris Signs Have 1 Major Flaw

    You might have to squint to see what happened.

  • Vance on racial attacks against wife Usha: ‘Don’t attack my wife. She’s out of your league’

    Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) doubled down on defending his wife, Usha Vance, against the white supremacist attacks she has faced since he was tapped as former President Trump’s running mate last month. “Look, my attitude to these people attacking my wife is, she’s beautiful, she’s smart. What kind of man marries Usha? A very smart…

  • She once stormed the Capitol for Trump. Now, she’ll be supporting Kamala Harris in November

    Pamela Hemphill who once stormed the Capitol for former President Donald Trump will be supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

  • JD Vance says mass deportations should 'start with 1 million,' defends 'thought experiment' giving parents extra votes

    Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance defended his past comments on women and families without children, the Trump campaign's proposals to deport undocumented immigrants and more in a wide-ranging interview with "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, which airs in full on Sunday morning. Despite the race tightening in recent weeks as Vice President Kamala Harris has taken over the Democratic ticket, the Ohio senator emphasized that he and Trump are "extremely confident" in their chances of winning the election. The senator has come under fire for repeated comments made about childless Americans, including one during an interview in July 2021 with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson where Vance described leading Democrats including Harris as "childless cat ladies."

  • Protesters interrupted Harris’ speech again. This time, she addressed them

    As Vice President Kamala Harris began her remarks at a campaign stop in Arizona, a group of protesters began chanting off to her right. It was unclear to CNN what exactly they said.

  • Isaac Hayes Estate Demands Trump Pay $3 Million for Unlawful Use of ‘Hold On (I’m Coming)’ at Campaign Events

    Representatives for the late soul singer say they will file a lawsuit on Aug. 16 if their requests are not met The post Isaac Hayes Estate Demands Trump Pay $3 Million for Unlawful Use of ‘Hold On (I’m Coming)’ at Campaign Events appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Trump stokes fears with ‘unconstitutional’ Harris talk

    Former President Trump is setting off alarms among critics as he pushes the claim that Vice President Harris’s ascent to become the Democratic nominee is somehow unconstitutional, with some warning he could be laying the groundwork to contest an electoral defeat as he did in 2020. Trump has repeatedly sought to cast Harris replacing President…

  • Humiliating blow for Putin as Russia's bloody war against Ukraine is brought far closer to home

    With his troops battling hard inside Russia, Ukraine's president has finally broken his silence on an invasion that has stunned his much larger and more powerful neighbour. Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the operation, which began on Tuesday in Russia's southwestern Kursk region, as "our actions to push the war out into the aggressor's territory". Giving a further indication of the goal of the surprise assault, he said: "Ukraine is proving that it really knows how to restore justice and guarantees exactly the kind of pressure that is needed - pressure on the aggressor."

  • New Battleground Polls Show Harris Has Fundamentally Changed the Race

    If there were any doubt whether Vice President Kamala Harris has transformed this year’s presidential election, Saturday morning’s latest New York Times/Siena College polls put it to rest. In the first Times/Siena College swing state polls since her entry into the race, Harris leads former President Donald Trump by 4 points each in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin among likely voters. It’s a major shift from previous Times/Siena polls, which found Trump leading Harris and President Joe Biden

  • Trump Tears Into ‘Weird’ Label, Calls Tim Walz ‘Freakish’

    Former President Donald Trump tore into Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) and Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Bozeman, Montana on Friday night, calling “comrade Walz,” “very freakish.”“Tim Walz is the man who’s, very freakish,” Trump told the Bozeman crowd. “He’s very freakish. If comrade Walz and comrade Harris win this November, the people cheering will be the pink-haired Marxists, the looters, the perverts, the flag burners, Hamas supporters, drug dealers, gun grabbers and human traffickers.”Tr

  • Ukrainian troops now up to 30km inside Russia, Moscow says

    Russia's defence ministry said it had engaged in fighting near two villages, some 25-30km inside Russia.

  • UN vehicle carrying Irish troops damaged in strike

    Eight troops, including six from Ireland, were on an armed patrol when there was a drone or air attack.

  • California Democrat Makes Revelation About Trump's Wild Helicopter Story

    Nate Holden, a former member of the Los Angeles City Council, said Donald Trump confused him with another politician in his state.

  • Full Interview | California state Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil pressed on decision to switch political parties

    California State Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil sat down with KCRA 3 for an interview on Friday morning as she becomes the first state lawmaker in nearly 80 years to switch her party affiliation from Democrat to Republican during their term. Capitol Correspondent Ashley Zavala presses her for answers on the decision.