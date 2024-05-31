Verizon customers experiencing network outage in Midwest and West

Some Verizon customers are experiencing mobile network outages in multiple parts of the country the company confirmed Thursday evening.

In a response to a complaint on X, formerly Twitter, the company's support account said, "We're aware of a nationwide situation affecting multiple states."

Good day, Megan! Thanks for sharing this situation with us.

We're aware of a nationwide situation affecting multiple states.

This isn't the experience we want you to have.

We'll restore your service as soon as possible. If you have further questions, send us a dm.



>Eric — Verizon Support (@VerizonSupport) May 31, 2024

Dozens of customers reported cell network outages on social media.

At 6:39 p.m. ET, the website Downdetector recorded 12,599 reports of outages, by 9:54 p.m. the number of reported outages fell to 5,831.

"We are aware of an issue impacting service for some customers, primarily in Midwestern and Western states," Kevin King Director of Corporate Communications for Verizon said in an email to USA TODAY.

This is a developing story

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Verizon network out in parts of Midwest and West