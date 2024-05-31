Verizon customers experiencing network outage in Midwest and West

James Powel, USA TODAY
·1 min read
A person walks by a Verizon store on January 23, 2024 in Corte Madera, California.
Some Verizon customers are experiencing mobile network outages in multiple parts of the country the company confirmed Thursday evening.

In a response to a complaint on X, formerly Twitter, the company's support account said, "We're aware of a nationwide situation affecting multiple states."

Dozens of customers reported cell network outages on social media.

At 6:39 p.m. ET, the website Downdetector recorded 12,599 reports of outages, by 9:54 p.m. the number of reported outages fell to 5,831.

"We are aware of an issue impacting service for some customers, primarily in Midwestern and Western states," Kevin King Director of Corporate Communications for Verizon said in an email to USA TODAY.

This is a developing story

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Verizon network out in parts of Midwest and West

