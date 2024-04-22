Vermont farmers call for action as climate change creates more extreme weather events

Reuters

GENEVA (Reuters) -More than 70% of the global workforce is exposed to risks linked to climate change that cause hundreds of thousands of deaths each year, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Monday, adding governments would need to act as the numbers rise. Workers, especially the world's poorest, are more vulnerable than the general population to the dangers of climate extremes such as heatwaves, droughts, wildfires, and hurricanes because they are often the first exposed, or exposed for longer periods and at greater intensity. As climate change accelerates, governments and employers are struggling to protect employees, the ILO said in a report.