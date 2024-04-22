Vermont farmers call for action as climate change creates more extreme weather events
As the rain started to fall toward the end of March, Doug Allen sensed the inevitable.He moved the furniture out of his cabin. The unwanted visitor he had dreaded for years arrived about a week later. "The water was rising one inch per hour on the lake," he said in an interview.The cabin Allen and his family have is on property they bought in North Kemptville, Yarmouth County, in 1988. It is beside Duck Lake.It is a place where they went to swim and kayak, fish and relax. But in recent years the
Wildfire crews are battling an out-of-control wildfire in central British Columbia — one of seven human-caused blazes reported in the Cariboo region on Saturday afternoon.The Burgess Creek fire has ballooned overnight, growing from 0.5 square kilometres to 16 square kilometres in size on Sunday. It is burning about 50 kilometres south of Quesnel, a city about 415 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.The fire is sending a thick plume of smoke into the air that is visible from Quesnel, Williams Lake
Three men from British Columbia's Lower Mainland have been fined and banned from hunting for 10 years each for "unlawfully killing wildlife," including a deer pregnant with two fawns, in an area near Kamloops, B.C.Kyaw Aue Thah, Boe Boe Gyi and Ywa Baw Mu appeared before a provincial court judge on Thursday and were sentenced to violations under the Wildlife Act, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS).In a social media post, the service wrote that one man was fined $8,000 and
Demonstrators from around the world marched through Ottawa's downtown core Sunday demanding an end to plastic pollution and a reduction in single-use plastics.The march took place ahead of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee's fourth meeting (INC-4) on plastic pollution, which is set to begin Tuesday in the nation's capital.In 2022, 175 nations of the UN Environmental Assembly voted to develop a legally binding agreement on plastic pollution, with the goal of forging a draft agreement by
Automakers from General Motors to Volvo Cars, alongside utilities and charging app operators are calculating their financial cut as EVs that allow their owners to sell power back to grids become a more realistic prospect. Bidirectional, or vehicle-to-grid (V2G), charging lets EV owners charge at overnight off-peak rates then sell power back to grids at a profit during peak hours. For short periods, a million EVs could provide as much power as a large nuclear power plant, says Nick Woolley, CEO of UK software firm ev.energy, which is working on V2G technology with Siemens, Nissan, Volkswagen and others.
Portuguese oil company Galp Energia said on Sunday it had concluded the first phase of exploration in the Mopane field off the coast of Namibia and estimated it could have at least 10 billion barrels of oil. Galp said it conducted testing operations at the Mopane-1X well in January and the Mopane-2X well in March. The Mopane field is located in the Orange Basin, along the coast of the southern African country, where Shell and France's TotalEnergies have made several oil and gas discoveries.
An abundant food supply for black bears last year could explain why some bruins have emerged from their winter dens looking unusually plump this spring, provincial officials say. "Natural food conditions in the Northwest were excellent (in 2023), so many bears will be coming out of hibernation in better condition than if they had endured poor food conditions last summer and fall," a Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry spokeswoman said on Friday. One such bear that was spotted last weekend
GENEVA (Reuters) -More than 70% of the global workforce is exposed to risks linked to climate change that cause hundreds of thousands of deaths each year, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Monday, adding governments would need to act as the numbers rise. Workers, especially the world's poorest, are more vulnerable than the general population to the dangers of climate extremes such as heatwaves, droughts, wildfires, and hurricanes because they are often the first exposed, or exposed for longer periods and at greater intensity. As climate change accelerates, governments and employers are struggling to protect employees, the ILO said in a report.
Biden will reveal the funding during a trip to Prince William Forest Park in Triangle, Virginia, where he will also announce that applications are open to join the American Climate Corps, a program to prepare young people for jobs in climate-related industries. Young voters, who tend to be more concerned about climate change, are a key constituency for Biden, a Democrat, as he prepares to face former President Donald Trump, a Republican, in the November presidential election.
BUJUMBURA, Burundi (AP) — Deadly floods are wreaking havoc in many parts of East Africa that face torrential rainfall, with Burundi calling for international help to deal with the aftermath. Lake Tanganyika's rising waters have invaded the port of Bujumbura, Burundi's economic capital, disrupting business there and elsewhere in the country that relies heavily on donor support to run government programs. "We are issuing this statement to ask our development partners to combine efforts with the st