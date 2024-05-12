Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announces run for 5th term
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announces run for 5th term
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announces run for 5th term
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is now banned from entering nearly 20% of her state after two more tribes banished her this week over comments she made earlier this year about tribal leaders benefitting from drug cartels. The latest developments in the ongoing tribal dispute come on the heels of the backlash Noem faced for writing about killing a hunting dog that misbehaved in her latest book. It is not clear how these controversies will affect her chances to become Donald Trump's running mate bec
The former president botched a key fact about his youngest son.
Evelyn Hockstein/ReutersFormer President Donald Trump put himself on shuffle and played the hits Saturday night at his rally in Wildwood, New Jersey.The MAGA shindig along the beach drew a crowd estimated to be between 80,000 and 100,000 people, according to a spokesperson for the city. But if they were hoping to hear any new ideas from the former president, they were out of luck.Careening from tangent to tangent, Trump went from praising “the late great Hannibal Lecter” to falsely claiming offs
President Joe Biden's reelection campaign mocked his "confused" predecessor after Trump boasted about his skills.
The New York Times journalist also highlighted a Trump team tactic that felt “like a losing prospect.”
Social media critics found a federal appeals court ruling upholding a contempt conviction against former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon very appealing.
MIAMI (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, won't be serving as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention after all, his mother's office said Friday. “While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” Melania Trump’s office said. Republican Party of Florida chairman Evan Power had said Wednesday that the 18-year-old high school senior would serve
Bans come in response to comments governor made about parents and drugs on reservations
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in April that attacking Russian oil refineries risked impacting global energy markets.
A soldier who went missing during the Korean War has been identified after 70 years. It was the hope of his mother that he would come home again.
At political rallies, on social media, and to reporters, Trump is trying to persuade voters to disregard the outcome of his hush money trial.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. federal appeals court on Friday upheld the conviction of Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to former President Donald Trump, for defying a subpoena from the congressional panel that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The ruling brings Bannon a step closer to serving a four-month prison sentence for contempt of Congress, but he can still mount additional appeals. Bannon was convicted in 2022 of two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over documents or testify to the House of Representatives committee that investigated the Capitol riot.
Ukrainian pilots fly 'wild weasel' missions using US-made AGM-88 High-speed Anti-Radiation Missiles, a military analyst told BI.
UPDATE: Judge Juan Merchan told the prosecutors in Donald Trump’s hush money trial to pass along a message to one of their likely witnesses, lawyer Michael Cohen: Please stop talking or posting on social media about the case. Moments before the day in court ended early around lunchtime, Judge Merchan took up a request from …
Comedy CentralJon Stewart on Thursday cringed at Ted Cruz’s reaction to President Joe Biden’s announcement this week that he would limit weapons shipments to Israel if its military were to cross the “red line” of invading Rafah, a densely populated city in southern Gaza with an estimated 80,000 Palestinian refugees.Biden’s decision led to intense backlash from the Republican Texas senator, who declared in a Thursday press conference that, “Joe Biden has been the greatest friend to Hamas, and Hez
Former President Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, said she sat in the New York City courtroom during his hush money trial Thursday and compared it to the “Twilight Zone.” “So, you know, you walk in and it’s really actually something surreal. You feel like you’re in the ‘Twilight zone,’” Habba told Fox News’s Jesse Watters. Habba…
Jeenah Moon/Getty ImagesThe federal judge overseeing a pregnancy discrimination case against Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign approved a bid by the ex-president and his team to switch to new legal counsel—bringing in a Maryland law firm where a top partner stands accused of bilking millions belonging to the nation of Somalia.Judge Katharine Parker signed off Wednesday on the replacement of the Trump camp’s old representation, LaRocca, Hornik, Greenberg, Kittredge, Carlin & McPartland, with a lawyer
Trump's been threatened with fines, jail, or removal from 3 NYC courtrooms. But he just can't stop flipping out over women who oppose him in court.
Shortly after dodging an ousting attempt, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) urged members to turn their attention to foreign adversaries, not their enemies within the halls of Congress. In an interview with Politico, Johnson told an anecdote about former President Reagan and Democratic Speaker Tip O’Neill (Mass.) meeting after the attempted assassination of Reagan. “They didn’t…
Charlie Sykes threw a jab at one of the “vice presidential wannabes” while he was at it.