Vermont head coach John Becker reaches 300 career wins

CBC

In her wildest dreams, Helen Loftin never expected a Travis Kelce jersey signed by the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his girlfriend, superstar musician Taylor Swift, to land in an auction for her Guelph, Ont., charity. Loftin is executive director of the Guelph Wish Fund for Children, which fulfils wishes for children facing medical challenges. The charity has granted over 450 wishes since it was founded in 1984, and has spent approximately $10,000 on each one. The jersey, which is framed, wa