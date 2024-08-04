Vermont’s latest child passenger safety law: What parents need to know

CBC

Two men are dead after two motorcycles collided westbound on Highway 417 late Friday night, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Ottawa paramedics said.The collision happened just before midnight at the Highway 416 southbound ramp, police said. Both Ottawa police and OPP responded to the crash. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said. The other was taken to a hospital trauma centre in critical condition, where he later died. The victims were 27 and 24, paramedics said. Both moto