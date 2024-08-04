Vermont’s latest child passenger safety law: What parents need to know
New Vermont's law mandates that children must be secured in a car seat until they turn five years old or exceed the seat's height or weight limits.
New Vermont's law mandates that children must be secured in a car seat until they turn five years old or exceed the seat's height or weight limits.
Greg Korwin is a seasoned traveler, taking multiple trips a year for work. During his trips, he typically rents a car and has it down to a routine. One trip took Korwin to Florida last year. "This was...I think my fifth rental car for that year," he recalled.
Two men are dead after two motorcycles collided westbound on Highway 417 late Friday night, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Ottawa paramedics said.The collision happened just before midnight at the Highway 416 southbound ramp, police said. Both Ottawa police and OPP responded to the crash. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said. The other was taken to a hospital trauma centre in critical condition, where he later died. The victims were 27 and 24, paramedics said. Both moto
Photos show Brazil's C-390 Millenium, a relatively new cargo plane that offers stiff competition to Lockheed Martin's iconic C-130 Hercules.
There have been few topics as popular on the streets of Toronto as the city’s constant bumper-to-bumper traffic.
A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a car in Toronto early Saturday morning. The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. near St. Clair Avenue W. and Dufferin Street, Toronto police said. The motorcyclist, a 32-year-old man, was riding a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle westbound on St. Clair Avenue W. when he struck a Honda Civic, police said in a news release Saturday.The driver of the Civic, a 22-year-old woman, had made a left turn to go north onto Dufferin Street, police said. The motorcyclist was
With so many models and options on the market, choosing the right car for your money isn't easy. The wrong choice leaves you trapped in a money pit, draining your finances with repair costs, poor gas...
The parents of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash involving a Tesla Model 3 with Autopilot switched on have sued the automaker and the car's driver.
You can argue that tires are a car's four most important safety and performance features, but all the basic components are equally critical. If one fails, the vehicle becomes unusable and costs you...
The victim's families say it has been the "worst year of their lives".
The man sang ‘You say potato, I say potahto’ as officers took him off the plane
The 2025 Hyundai Kona gets small changes a year after second-gen debuts, with new trims for gas and electric models, more features, and small MSRP bumps.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Memphis police officer and a motorist who was driving with a gunshot wound were killed in a car crash early Friday, authorities said.
It might be a natural reaction, but this maneuver will make a dangerous situation even worse.
(Reuters) -Canada's Magna International missed analysts' estimates for second-quarter results, hurt by production being stopped for certain vehicles and lower volumes of automobiles assembled, sending the auto parts supplier's shares down about 2%. The company, which counts BMW, Mazda and Ferrari as customers, produces parts and builds vehicles at its complete vehicle manufacturing unit for various automakers. There were layoffs at Magna's complete vehicle operations, the company said on Friday, adding that the job cuts started earlier this year.
Ali Xhaferri, 43, lost control of his BMW on the A406 North Circular Road at Stonebridge on March 11 2022 and struck Ahmed Moneer, 37.
(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. increased shipments from its Shanghai factory by about 15% in July, snapping a streak of monthly declines in output from its most productive plant globally.Most Read from BloombergSinger Akon’s Multibillion-Dollar Futuristic City in Africa Gets Final NoticeValencia Follows Barcelona in Crackdown on Short-Term RentalsUber and Lyft Strike NYC Deal to Scale Back Driver LockoutsWhat a Beautiful Bus Stop Can DoA Vast Wetland Park Seeks to Slake a Thirsty MegacityThe automake
Driving an electric vehicle (EV) has its share of advantages. Not only do they have lower energy costs, but many vehicles come with federal tax incentives up to $7,500. Some states offer additional...
Built by Desert Power Wagons, this 385 hp tribute to Dodge’s 1940s workhorse fits any era.
Beat the heat wave with these easy-to-install car window shades — loved by nearly 20,000 five-star fans.
The stolen gear included firefighters’ personal protective gear and electronics, according to fire department spokesperson Anne Nesbit.