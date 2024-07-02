Vermont launches responsible gaming website to help bettors
The Dept. estimates 11,600 people are struggling with gambling addiction whether they know it or not.
The Dept. estimates 11,600 people are struggling with gambling addiction whether they know it or not.
Eva Amurri, a lifestyle blogger and actor, posted a zoomed-in image of her bust after being told to "put away" her breasts.
Laurence Tribe explained what the Supreme Court decision means in "practical purposes" and it's "devastating."
Clearly President Biden had a bad debate night. But the Supreme Court gave him a possible way out.
They were "shocked" and felt "they had not been told the truth," said Axios' Alex Thompson.
The MSNBC host revealed how the former president's case could be back in court sooner than anyone realizes.
The funeral for Carly Walsh and her two children was held in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, drawing dozens to the service as the family's Harrow community continues to mourn after their bodies were found in their home last month. The service for the 41-year-old, Madison, 13, and Hunter, 8, was at FamiliesFirst Funeral Home and Tribute Centre a day after the visitations.Some people arriving for the funeral service were seen embracing each other.Windsor police in unmarked vehicles escorted the process
For the sake of your own well-being and everyone around you, ditch this in-flight habit.
The pair are set to tie the knot this summer.
Motive still being investigated, but shooting ‘could’ have racial element, police say
"I’ve lived my life, I don’t want pain anymore,” said Jan Faber before his death
The Supreme Court told another defendant convicted of the same gun charge as Hunter Biden to have his conviction reviewed again at the appeals court.
Princess Anne has shared her first public message since leaving hospital where she received treatment for minor head injuries and concussion. Details...
More than 7 in 10 voters have already decided whom they will vote for in the November presidential election, according to a new poll. The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released Monday showed 72 percent of respondents said they have already made up their minds, while 28 percent said they are still weighing their choices. That’s a…
Vanna White paid tribute to her daughter Gigi, whom she shares with ex-husband George Santo Pietro, on social media Monday for her 27th birthday.
Emma Raducanu is playing at Wimbledon! Discover more about the British tennis star's private life and her split from billionaire boyfriend, Carlo Agostinelli. Details...
ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada (AP) — Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters Tuesday as a powerful Category 4 storm heading toward Jamaica after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least six people.
Op-ed appeared in Newsweek
The taekwondo-trained mum wrestles a thief as he tries to steal her bike, but police do not arrive.
"We married five months later and started to build our lives," the Oscar winner recalled in her caption on Instagram
Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued a withering dissent to the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling on Monday, writing that U.S. presidents will now be able to assassinate political rivals and accept bribes with impunity while they’re in office.That’s a dangerous precedent to set, Sotomayor wrote, especially as the increasingly unpredictable Donald Trump seeks a return to the White House. “The president of the United States is the most powerful person in the country, and possibly the world,”