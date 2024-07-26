Vermont man charged in the murder of missing Enosnburgh woman Roberta Martin
Police say Darren Martell had been living with the residents of a house next door to Martin's home on Butternut Hollow Road.
Police say Darren Martell had been living with the residents of a house next door to Martin's home on Butternut Hollow Road.
Wilson was convicted of the 2019 murders of Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz
SASKATOON, Sask. — Madison is seven years old. She has undergone 50 medical procedures, loves numbers and sells lemonade.
Shocking video has emerged of a police officer appearing to 'stamp on a man's head' after tasering him at an airport. The video was filmed yesterday by a bystander at Manchester Airport - who said they "froze" when the witnessed the incident. The traveller - who does not want to be named and who filmed the video - said: "I wanted police to stop but just froze - I was worried they were going to start shooting." A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers were called to reports of an altercation between members of the public in Terminal 2 at Manchester Airport. “Whilst attempting to arrest one of the suspects of the earlier altercation, three officers were subject to a violent assault, where they were punched to the ground. "A female officer suffered a broken nose and all three were taken to hospital for treatment. "As the attending officers were firearms officers, there was a clear risk during this assault of their firearms being taken from them. "Four men were arrested at the scene for affray and assault on emergency service workers. "We acknowledge the concerns of the conduct within the video, and our Professional Standards Directorate are assessing this."
A 76-year-old Connecticut woman was found dead at her home Wednesday, hours before she was to be sentenced for killing her husband and hiding his body for months while continuing to collect his paychecks. State police said they were investigating the “untimely death" of Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi after being called to her Burlington home for a welfare check shortly after 10:30 a.m. The cause of her death was under investigation, and police and her lawyer did not disclose any further details. Kosuda-Bigazzi had been scheduled under a plea deal to be sentenced at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Hartford Superior Court to 13 years in prison for the 2017 death of her husband, Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi, 84.
RICHMOND, B.C. — Police in Metro Vancouver have issued a public warning after a single victim reported losing more than $1.5 million in a fraud scheme.
Years after two Ontario police officers got into a violent altercation in broad daylight that ended in one shooting the other 10 times, both have walked away with no convictions. Det.-Sgt. Shane Donovan, who was with the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS), was acquitted this spring of perjury — the last charge linked to the six-year saga with Const. Nathan Parker that involved multiple police agencies, investigations and trials."The law is quite clear," Justice Joseph Nadel told a Hamilton c
Olandis Hobbs, 37, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for using false documents to take ownership of a $700,000 condo in Panama City Beach, Florida.
Victim Brian Darby, 60, had enjoyed a night out with friends when he was mown down on a footpath.
Sgt Richard Heard faces three charges of rape and three of voyeurism against a female police officer.
Alex Alexidze's sophisticated government fraud scheme fell apart in January 2023 when he walked out of the Riverbend Co-op in Outlook, Sask., with $300 worth of stolen groceries.That misstep would eventually lead to the Russian national being convicted of defrauding the Saskatchewan government of more than $150,000.The Co-op's manager confronted Alexidze, who claimed he lived close by and had the receipt at home. The manager didn't force the issue, instead taking down the licence from the Ford E
Police said the suspect was charged with murder, rape, kidnapping and lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14 by force
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, a longtime leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, and Joaquín Guzmán López, a son of another infamous cartel leader, were arrested by U.S. authorities in Texas on Thursday, the U.S. Justice Department said.
It's no surprise that many conservation officers are outdoor enthusiasts who like to hunt or fish and watch videos of others doing the same.A Saskatchewan conservation officer (CO) wasn't looking for Wildlife Act violations when he clicked on a YouTube video of a bull moose hunt in the Hudson Bay area. But the officer noticed possible hunting infractions.The video set off a chain of events leading to physical evidence and a lengthy investigation resulting in a range of hunting violation charges
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s Supreme Court overturned a death sentence Thursday for a man convicted of murdering a woman to stop her from testifying against him in a rape case.
An Iranian-born Norwegian man convicted of murder and terrorism over a deadly shooting rampage at an Oslo gay bar in 2022 has appealed his case, a lawyer for the victims said on Thursday. An Oslo court this month convicted Zaniar Matapour, 45, described by police as a radicalised Islamist with a history of mental illness, of murder and terrorism over the shooting during Oslo's annual Pride celebrations. "My clients are disappointed because they would hope to get closure of the legal aspect of the case," Hege Salomonsen, a lawyer for the victims, told Reuters on Thursday.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court halted the immediate release Wednesday of a man whose murder conviction was overturned — just as the man was about to walk free.
Anthony Stocks was trying to silence the brother of a girl he had been sexually abusing.
Jesus Monroy, 20, was charged with murder, felony murder, feticide and aggravated assault in relation to the homicide of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Mia Campos, 16
During his first two months as a volunteer chaplain with Windsor, Ont., police, Hassan Rkie was accused of trying to get a victim to drop domestic violence charges in an ongoing case and has since been charged with obstruction, CBC News has learned.The 47-year-old was quietly charged in February. The Windsor Police Service didn't release the information publicly, though it often does when arrests are made.According to documents filed in the Ontario Court of Justice, it's alleged Rkie "did intent
Adrian Jerry Gonzalez was 15 when he lured 8-year-old Madyson "Maddy" Middleton into his parent’s apartment, then killed her in 2015