Vermont men's basketball holds off New Hampshire to advance to America East championship
Vermont men's basketball holds off New Hampshire to advance to America East championship
Vermont men's basketball holds off New Hampshire to advance to America East championship
Homa is the social media gift that keeps on giving.
Calgary Flames draft pick Topi Ronni has been handed a one-year suspended prison sentence for rape committed as a young person by the District Court of Helsinki. Ronni's Finnish Elite League team, Tappara Tampere, made the announcement on its website Tuesday and said it has terminated his contract. The Flames, who drafted him in the second round (59th overall) in the 2022 NHL draft, announced later Tuesday that they have renounced the rights to the unsigned Ronni effective immediately. The 19-ye
John McCarthy makes it very clear that he's ALL THE WAY OUT on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. "Shame on everyone for this whole thing," he said.
Wilson's announced deal with Pittsburgh went down before free agency even began. Why were both sides so quick to link up?
Hovland's move gives this county half of the world's top 10 golfers in the current ranking and 10 of the top 30.
The Italian is the lowest-ranked player to beat the world number one at ATP Masters 1000 or Grand Slam level.
Four-time Canadian women's curling champion Briane Harris has been provisionally suspended for up to four years after testing positive for the banned substance Ligandrol.But the 32-year-old from Winnipeg told CBC Sports she plans to appeal the ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, arguing she was unknowingly exposed to it through bodily contact.In a statement to CBC Sports, the World Curling Federation would only acknowledge that an athlete in their testing pool had tested positive and been
The first day of free agency had a massive fallout on the 2024 NFL mock draft outlook, as the Vikings now are strong candidates to take a QB.
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe picked apart the tape after every game. One thing became abundantly clear to the Maple Leafs head coach in the first round of the 2021 playoffs — if Toronto's forwards wanted to get to the front of Montreal's net, defenceman Joel Edmundson was probably there waiting. And it wasn't going to be a pleasant experience. "He made it miserable," Keefe recalled Monday. "I can't remember how many times you're watching the video back and you think there could be five or six minor p
Let's forecast the best- and worst-case scenarios, make-or-break players and season predictions for each team in MLB's most competitive division.
"It doesn't look like there will be any sort of golfing marriage in the near future," said Harrington.
Hockey trading card collectors are scrambling to hobby shops across Metro Vancouver, hoping to get their hands on a one-of-a-kind Connor Bedard card — which could fetch the finder $1 million US. Upper Deck, the exclusive, NHL-licensed manufacturer of trading cards, released its much-anticipated 2023-24 collection last week. The collection is one of the most coveted sets in hockey every year, according to one local card game store owner, due to the popularity of the Young Guns cards that feature
When NFL teams need a quarterback, it's easy to get caught in runaway hype. But there's a draft warning out there for any franchise paying attention.
OKLAHOMA CITY — As far as Dillon Brooks is concerned, it's the more the merrier at this summer's Paris Olympics. Brooks would welcome more Canadian NBAers on the men's senior basketball team for the Summer Games, anything to help Canada return to the podium after an 88-year medal drought. Brooks, from Mississauga, Ont., is one of the core of 14 players who have committed to playing for Canada through this Olympic cycle. "When you come and play for your country it's all about the pride, it's not
Tiki Barber had harsh words for Saquon Barkley upon the running back's exit from the Giants, and the two-time Pro Bowler didn't stand for the remarks.
The statue was erected on Feb. 8 in front of the Lakers' home arena in downtown Los Angeles
ATLANTA (AP) — After losing both the Flames and the Thrashers, Atlanta is making a third bid to land an NHL team. Former player Anson Carter announced Tuesday he's heading a group that made a formal request to the league to begin the process of adding an expansion team in metro Atlanta. Carter's group is the second to express serious interest in bringing another team to Atlanta, which was home of the Flames from 1972-80 and the Thrashers from 1999-2011. Both teams relocated to Canadian cities —
Kelce gave his longtime pal a lift to a soprts memorabilia show in Philadelphia
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Drew Lock is going to join the New York Giants and compete for what might be the starting job at quarterback when the season gets underway. The Giants agreed Tuesday to a one-year, fully guaranteed $5 million contract with Lock, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move can’t become official until the new league year begins Wednesday. The Giants quarterback position is
Russell Wilson is heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers, a person familiar with the details told The Associated Press on Sunday night. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized, said Wilson will receive the veteran’s minimum of $1.21 million while the Denver Broncos pay the remainder of his $39 million salary. Wilson posted his intentions on X, the platform former