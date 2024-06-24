Vermont native Elle Purrier St. Pierre moves on to finals in Olympic 5,000 meter race trials
Purrier St. Pierre is moving on to Monday night's finals in the 5,000 meter race
Purrier St. Pierre is moving on to Monday night's finals in the 5,000 meter race
Ted Scott is living large.
The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers will play in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Monday. Predictions, odds and how to watch.
Her coach looked visibly shocked by her press conference response.
Drones, but louder.
Anyone who has been following Spain at Euro 2024 will have been suitably impressed by Lamine Yamal, and unable to escape the fact that he is just 16 years old. It could theoretically end up in Spain s...
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Six climate protesters stormed the 18th green while the leaders were lining up their putts for the final hole of regulation at the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship on Sunday, spraying smoke and powder and delaying the finish for about five minutes.
Johnny Walker showed off facial damage after his brutal knockout loss at UFC Saudi Arabia.
EDMONTON — Edmonton Oilers fans crowd around Mary Loewen in a plaza outside the team's home arena during every playoffs game, asking to have their pictures taken with the superfan who's dressed as the Stanley Cup.
WWE wrestler Rhea Ripley and AEW wrestler Buddy Matthews went public with their relationship in 2022
Drag racing legend John Force was injured when the engine of his car exploded during a race at the Virginia Nationals in Petersburg on June 23, local media reported.The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) said Force’s engine exploded at the finish line “then crossed the centerline, striking both guard walls.”An NHRA medical team examined Force and found him to be “alert,” the organization said. He was then transferred to a medical facility.The 75-year-old celebrated his 156th NHRA victory at the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, according to ESPN.Footage here was recorded by @757VaHank, and shows the fiery crash and the reaction of the audience at Virginia Motorsports Park. Credit: @757VaHank via Storyful
MUNICH (AP) — Danish soccer officials will seek out the fans who unfurled an offensive banner in the match against England and get them to pay the fine it has been hit with by UEFA.
TORONTO — Marc Savard was hired by the Toronto Maple Leafs as an assistant coach on Sunday.
Chase Elliott and Joey Logano traded paint in a final-stage crash during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Elliott restarted 11th and Logano 12th on the 194th of a scheduled 301 laps, when Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford struggled to turn in the first corner, making contact with Elliott’s No. […]
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The bright red running suit, the white pearls and the gold medal said it all.
Blue Bloods has officially wrapped filming its series finale.
Conor McGregor has faced plenty of criticism for pulling out of his fight with Michael Chandler, but Joe Rogan is on his side.
The PGA Tour Champions is prepping (and praying) for Tiger.
Here's where various NBA mock drafts project Purdue basketball star and two-time national college player of the year Zach Edey to be selected in 2024:
Premier League champions Manchester City are poised for yet another significant cash boost through the activation of a sell-on clause, as detailed in a new report.It is an approach that many supporter...
Another member of the first-team setup at La Liga giants Real Madrid has set alarm bells ringing in the early hours of Monday.As much comes amid confirmation that he has picked up a fitness problem.Th...