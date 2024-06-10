Vermont native teams with Dartmouth College alum to compete in men's rowing pairs at Paris Games

Associated Press

Even on a day when he wasn't pitching, Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Yusei Kikuchi ended up right in the middle of the action. Kikuchi cost his team an out by bolting from the dugout and colliding with an opponent on a bizarre and wild play in the 10th inning of Sunday's game against Oakland. With the Blue Jays leading 6-3 in the top of the 10th, Davis Schneider lofted a popup into foul territory near Toronto's dugout on the first-base side at the Coliseum.