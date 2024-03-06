Vermont Primary Results: Live Updates

Voters in Vermont headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2024 presidential primary election.

Vermont is among 15 states and one territory — American Samoa — that voted for presidential nominees on Super Tuesday. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are expected to gain momentum for their respective parties after tonight.

Biden’s closest challenger, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, has been lackluster in the polls, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has failed to secure a major win against Trump thus far.

All polls across Vermont were set to close by 7 p.m. local time.

View live results from the Vermont primaries below: