Vermont State Trooper

- Yahoo Canada Style
NHL star Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle marry in 'timeless' Muskoka ceremony: 'We got to really relish in the moment'
The 27-year-old hockey star and 28-year-old interior designer hosted friends and family for a lavish, multi-day celebration.
- HuffPost
Mocking New Billboards Troll Trump To His Face Right Outside His Favorite Golf Courses
George Conway’s PAC has “strategically placed” more than a dozen billboards to ensure the former president sees them.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Hints He’ll Flee to Venezuela If He Loses the Election: ‘Far Safer’
Donald Trump on Monday appeared to suggest he’d flee to Venezuela if he loses the election. “If something happens with this election, which would be a horror show, we’ll meet the next time in Venezuela,” Trump told Elon Musk during their X interview. Trump explained the South American nation—where at least 23 people have been killed in recent violent crackdowns on political protests—will be “a far safer place to meet than our country.” Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest s
- BuzzFeed
People Are Obsessed With This Video Of Kamala Harris Greeting Reporters On A Tarmac, And It's The Meme We All Needed Right Now
It's giving Olivia Benson, SVU.
- USA TODAY Opinion
Trump rambles, slurs his way through Elon Musk interview. It was an unmitigated disaster.
Donald Trump's campaign took another hit with a disastrous, glitchy X interview with Elon Musk that left many wondering if the former president is OK.
- HuffPost
‘Quit Whining’: Nikki Haley Tells Trump To End Attacks On Crowd Sizes And Harris’ Race
“What they like about Kamala is that she’s being hopeful,” Haley said of undecided voters. “They don’t want a former president talking about the past.”
- Yahoo News UK
Dutch volleyball child rapist Steven van de Velde weeps after being booed at Olympics
The Dutch volleyball player, 30, has spoken publicly for the first time since the Paris 2024 Olympics.
- Cosmopolitan
Prince Harry Is Expected to Inherit Millions of Dollars Next Month
Prince Harry is expected to inherit millions of dollars next month on his 40th birthday—here's why.
- Rolling Stone
After Trump’s Disastrous Musk Interview, Harris Mocks ‘Rich Guys’ Who Can’t Run a Livestream
The conversation on X was marred with technical problems that delayed the platform's event
- HuffPost
Stephen Colbert Takes Trump’s Reported Sexist Slur And Fires It Right Back At Him
The “Late Show” host gives the former president a blunt reminder about karma.
- HuffPost
JD Vance Dragged For Hypocrisy After Drag Photo Surfaces
An old photo appearing to show the Republican vice presidential nominee in a blonde wig and a dress quickly went viral.
- HuffPost
Ex-Aide Breaks Down Why She Thinks Donald Trump Is Starting To 'Spiral'
"That's what happens when he gets desperate," Sarah Matthews told MSNBC.
- HuffPost
Jimmy Fallon Uses 2 Olympic Stars To Show What's Happening To The Trump Campaign
The comedian summed up what happened in politics while the Olympic Games were on.
- Robb Report
Ellen DeGeneres Sells Her $96 Million SoCal Compound to a Billionaire Mining Magnate
The off-market deal was part of a property swap between the former talk show host and Singapore-based tycoon Robert Friedland.
- Deadline
Bowen Yang Says ‘SNL’ Host “Made Multiple Cast Members Cry”
After more than five years on Saturday Night Live, Bowen Yang has some stories. The Emmy Award nominee recounted some of the worst behavior he’s seen from a celebrity host on the NBC sketch comedy show “without naming names” as he recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live. “This man, this person, this host made …
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
New McDavid Wedding Photos Revealed by Vogue
Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle's photos have been revealed to the public by Vogue Australia.
- The Daily Beast
MAGA Election Official Immediately Spews Conspiracies After Conviction
Hours after being convicted of tampering with voting machines in Colorado in the name of Donald Trump, former Mesa County clerk Tina Peters griped that the outcome was a “sad day for our nation and the world” while continuing to spout false election-related conspiracy theories about “vote-flipping software that is basically in Serbia.”Peters was found guilty Monday on seven of ten charges after she granted unauthorized individuals access to county voting machines in order to transfer data to Tru
- CNN
Former California lawmaker Nate Holden says he was on the scary helicopter ride with Trump
Former Los Angeles city councilman and state senator Nate Holden said Friday that he was with former President Donald Trump in the helicopter ride that made an emergency landing, despite Trump saying it was former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.
- HuffPost UK
How 1 Subtle Symbol Is Coming To Define Ukraine's Historic Advance Into Russia
It seems to be the perfect counter to Russia's 'Z' insignia.
- The Daily Beast
King of Dirty Tricks Gets Hacked to Expose Trump Secrets
The email account of longtime Donald Trump ally Roger Stone was breached as part of suspected hacking attempts from Iran targeting Trump’s campaign, according to reports.The self-proclaimed GOP “agent provocateur”—whose dirty tricks can be traced back to the Nixon campaign—was duped by an espionage unit.The hackers then used Stone’s account in an effort to get into another account belonging to a senior Trump campaign official, a source told CNN. That attempt was part of wider efforts to breach c