Vernon Kay forced to pull out of BBC Radio 2 show "under doctor's orders"

Vernon Kay has revealed he was forced to pull out of his BBC Radio 2 show "under doctor's orders".

The presenter took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (September 24) to explain that he was suffering from a sore throat and had been advised to rest his "strained" vocal chords.

"Morning everyone. Under doctor's orders, I'm resting my voice," he said.

"It should be alright tomorrow, but I'm going to slide away from the microphone this morning and just rest the vocal chords. They're a bit strained, allegedly. Very hoarse. But I'll be back tomorrow."

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Related: Best streaming services in 2024

The news comes after listeners shared their concern over Kay's voice during his radio show on Monday (September 23), with many recommending remedies that could help his throat.

"Vernon Kay's [voice] sounds so raspy, has he got a cold or sore throat? Hot lemon or hot with honey to help his throat," one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Someone get poor @vernonkay a hot lemon and honey!!!" another added, while a third said: "@vernonkay sore throat best remedy is tomato sliced and soaked in honey. Eat and be cured."

A fourth listener echoed the sentiment: "WOW! Vernon Kay sounds awful this morning. His voice is almost gone. Get better soon, Vern."

Instagram

Related: BBC Radio 2's Vernon Kay explains why show went off air

Gaby Roslin, who recently covered for Zoe Ball during her six-week absence, stepped in to present Kay's mid-morning show today – which began at 9.30am.

During the show, Roslin sent her well wishes to the All Star Family Fortunes host, saying: "Vernon, I hope your throat is feeling better. I was listening yesterday, loved the show but did worry about your throat. So just take it easy, no talking today."

Following her prolonged absence, Ball returned to the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Monday, where she thanked colleagues Scott Mills and DJ Spoony.

The Celebrity Gogglebox star revealed in March that her mother Julia Peckham had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and that she would be taking time off to be with her family. She then confirmed that Julia had died in April.

The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show airs between 6.30am and 9.30am on BBC Radio 2 every weekday. Vernon Kay's BBC Radio 2 show airs on weekdays at 9.30am.





You Might Also Like