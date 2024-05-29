Vero Beach accepts $140 Million proposal for Three Corners project
The Vero Beach City Council chose Indiana-based developer Clearpath’s proposal to develop “Three Corners”, a 33-acre spread across three plots on Tuesday night.
The Vero Beach City Council chose Indiana-based developer Clearpath’s proposal to develop “Three Corners”, a 33-acre spread across three plots on Tuesday night.
‘I can tell you now it was the worst royal wedding I ever did,’ photographer says
NEW YORK — Justice Juan Merchan scolded Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche for improperly invoking the threat of prison time facing the former president toward the end of the defense’s summation at the historic hush money trial. “It’s simply not allowed. Period,” the judge boomed, saying Blanche should have known better as a former prosecutor and longtime defense attorney. “It’s hard for me to ...
The 35-year-old figure skater and Maple Leafs defenceman tied the knot in 2023.
The Japanese man who found global fame after transforming himself into a “dog” through a $16,000 costume is now hoping to morph into another animal. Toco commissioned model and sculpture company Zeppet to create his hyperrealistic costume of a rough collie. Since his costume's completion last spring, Toco has launched a YouTube channel to document his journey, given media interviews and engaged in dog-like activities such as going out for walks and "eating" dog food.
RCMP say human remains found near Dawson Creek, B.C., have been identified as a woman who was reported missing late last year.Police say Renee Didier (Supernant) was found on May 18 near the Kiskatinaw River, which runs west of the northeastern B.C. city.The Cree woman, who was a mother of two, was last seen on gas station surveillance footage from Dec. 3, 2023 and was reported missing on Dec. 7.Didier, who was 40 years old when she disappeared, is one of four people to go missing from Dawson Cr
Andrew Kelly-Pool/Getty ImagesAfter five weeks of combing through phone logs, contracts, invoices, checks, tweets, and text messages about Donald Trump and his band of women-silencing henchmen, Manhattan prosecutors on Tuesday finally did what jurors have been waiting for: They told a story.It was a tale of deception and intrigue, as assistant district attorney Joshua Steinglass spent hours describing exactly how his team thinks the former American president hid sexual affairs before the 2016 el
The Princess of Wales has been spotted out and about amid ongoing preventative chemotherapy treatment, HELLO! understands. Get the details...
Investigation into Lambton County vehicle thefts leads to major bust of stolen vehicles, including classic cars, worth over $3 million in eastern Ontario.
Supermodel Em Rata just inspired our out-of-office wardrobe once again, this time donning a floss bikini adorned with a collage of sultry lingerie editorial shots - See Photos
A family was ejected from a flight for acting when the crew refused to ask passengers not to eat peanuts despite one family member being allergic.
Employees at Meta may be feeling the scary-boss angst as newly released emails from a terse Mark Zuckerberg went viral this week.
'When Calls the Heart' stars Erin Krakow and Johannah Newmarch asked their followers to donate to the young actor's GoFundMe to help support her recovery
The "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" actor says he plans to vote for the former president in November, but that wasn't always the case.
"I was in a medically induced coma for six weeks. There were times I was fully conscious, but I couldn't open my eyes, couldn't move a muscle, and couldn't speak. It was terrifying."
MSNBC's Jen Psaki agreed with Glenn Kirschner, saying it was "such a strange" part of the proceedings.
Boycotters of Loblaw-affiliated stores in Canada plan to extend their shunning of the country's largest grocery chain indefinitely as the discourse and impacts around the cost of living crisis intensifies.
The woman clarified in her Reddit post that she usually rents out her property for weddings at a ‘somewhat high price’
Chic couple Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant dined at hot spot Giorgio Baldi
After taking the stage in a housedress and, at one point, swinging his cane like a baseball bat at a Massachusetts holiday weekend screening of Jaws, Richard Dreyfuss went on to deliver a rant described by attendees as transphobic, sexist and homophobic. “This was disgusting,” posted one attendee on the Facebook page of The Cabot …
Not sure whether to leave your soy sauce out or stick it in the fridge? Here's what the experts say.