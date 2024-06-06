Vero Beach calls special meeting, may disqualify project applicant
It's a controversial decision facing even more contention. At issue is Vero Beach's "Three Corners" project: waterfront property that could shape Vero Beach.
The former president's latest video had one very noticeable issue.
It comes after the Russian president has made repeated threats against the West.
Former Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) PAC made a subtle dig at former President Trump in a new D-Day-themed advertisement Thursday. The ad, posted on the social platform X to mark the D-Day anniversary, features clips of presidents including former Presidents Eisenhower and George W. Bush discussing the military action in Normandy. Following the clips of…
The former president’s rights are set to be restricted by the department, reports say.
Former President Donald Trump continues to try to depict Democrats as the “true radicals” on abortion policy. To make his case, though, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee has made wildly inaccurate claims.
Three veterans slammed former President Trump as a “draft dodger” and argued he is unfit to be commander in chief in a new video from President Biden’s reelection campaign unveiled Thursday, marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Marine Corps veteran Curtis Register, Army veteran Ed McCabe and Navy veteran Matthew McLaughlin participated in…
A former neighbor of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Wednesday disputed his account of a neighborhood spat that led to the hoisting of an upside-down US flag on his property in Virginia, saying that his timeline of what happened is wrong.
The South Carolina senator scolded Democrats for trying to “politicize” access to contraceptives.
Geoff Duncan utterly trashed Donald Trump with his reason for voting for President Joe Biden in November.
Judge Aileen Cannon is planning on holding a sprawling hearing on Donald Trump’s request to declare Jack Smith’s appointment as special counsel invalid. Cannon on Tuesday said that a variety of political partisans and constitutional scholars not otherwise involved with the case can join in the oral arguments on June 21. Attorney Elliot Williams discusses the controversial decision on “CNN This Morning.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday appointed two far-right Republicans to the powerful House Intelligence Committee, positioning two close allies of Donald Trump who worked to overturn the 2020 presidential election on a panel that receives sensitive classified briefings and oversees the work of America's spy agencies.
Amid preparations for one of the most complex military operations ever undertaken, the famous British general kept it simple.
A visit to the Pennsylvania House floor by two former police officers who helped protect the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot of 2021 drew boos and walkouts by some Republican legislators this week. Witnesses said the appearance Wednesday by former U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn and his ex-boss, former Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, triggered a distinctly negative response from some Republicans, with someone even shouting that they were cowards. House Speaker Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, who welcomed Gonell and Dunn to the floor, called the GOP reaction to the former officers disrespectful.
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — President Vladimir Putin warned Wednesday that Russia could provide long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets in response to NATO allies allowing Ukraine to use their arms to attack Russian territory.
The former president's list of fictional victories has grown a little.
There's just one problem: Doing so would fly in the face of a 150-year-old law.
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) argued Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin—who ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 while declaring that the country has no claim to independence and that its people are “connected with us by blood”—doesn’t actually want Ukraine because he already has “enough land.”On far-right podcaster and former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon’s War Room show Wednesday, Tuberville was asked if Russia would agree to a peace deal in which regions of Uk
France plans to provide Mirage 2000 warplanes to Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron told French TV stations on Thursday. Macron said that on Friday, on the occasion of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to France as part of D-Day anniversary celebrations, his government would announce it will provide the warplanes to Ukraine.
Carlo Dalla Vedova says his client Amanda Knox, the American exonerated of a 2007 murder in Italy, is 'very upset' after the outcome of a hearing in a related slander case.
Days ahead of the 2016 presidential election, the Republican nominee told supporters that Hillary Clinton "shouldn't be allowed to run" for president while being investigated by federal agencies