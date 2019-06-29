Verve Lands A Big Fish: SuperScribe & WGA Negotiating Committee Member John August

Click here to read the full article.

Big Fish scribe and WGA activist John August has just signed with Verve. August had been with UTA most of his career. He has just tweeted out that despite expressing the sentiment he would give his agent his kidney and still would, he still made the move.

August’s most recent credit is the Disney event film Aladdin; he does a well respected podcast and is a big voice on the WGA negotiating committee and is in high demand as a well paid script doctor. He is now also the first Big Fish who made the decision to move to Verve, since the agency signed the WGA’s Code of Conduct. It will be interesting to watch the reverberations here to see if other big name scribes follow suit. “I’ve signed with Verve,” he Tweeted. “They’re the agency that reps some of my favorite writers, including Michael Arndt, Meg LeFauve and three of my former assistants. I’m excited to join them.”

