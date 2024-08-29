The very best celebrity fashion at the Venice Film Festival 2024: , Angelina Jolie, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega

Call my water taxi!

The film industry’s great and good are making their way to Venice, as the Italian city’s 81st International Film Festival gets underway. For 2024, it will run from 28 August – 7 September, with the most hyped premieres including Babygirl, Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson’s erotic thriller, Wolfs, with Brad Pitt and George Clooney, as well as Joker: Folie à Deux, with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.

While last years festival was hampered by the SAG-AFTRA strikes, 2024 is proving to be no problem by way of household names and extravagant ballgowns. Below, keep up on the best outfits in Venice.

The best looks at Venice Film Festival 2024:

Angelina Jolie arrives at the Hotel Excelsior on August 29

Taylor Russell wears Chanel SS93 Couture and Tiffany & Co. jewellery at the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice red carpet on August 28

Cate Blanchett wears Armani Privé and Louis Vuitton jewellery at the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice red carpet on August 28

Jenna Ortega wears Christian Dior and Jimmy Choo shoes at the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice red carpet on August 28

Tim Burton wearing Dior by Kim Jones and and Monica Bellucci wearing Vivienne Westwood at the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice red carpet on August 28

Isabelle Huppert wears Balenciaga at the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice red carpet on August 28

Winona Ryder wears Chanel Haute Couture at the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice red carpet on August 28

Michael Keaton and Catherine O'Hara wearing Oscar de la Renta and Cartier jewellery at the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice red carpet on August 28

Mariacarla Boscono wears Ann Demeulemeester and Pomellato jewellery at the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice red carpet on August 28

Poppy Delevingne at the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice red carpet on August 28

Monica Bellicci wears Dolce & Gabanna at the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice photocall on August 28

Catherine O'Hara wearing Petar Petrov Winona Ryder, and Jenna Ortega wearing Paul Smith at the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice photocall on August 28

Michael Keaton and Tim Burton at the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice photocall on August 28

Willem Dafoe at the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice photocall on August 28

Isabelle Huppert wears Balenciaga at the Venezia 81 Jury ,photocall on August 28

Sigourney Weaver wears Chanel at the Golden Lion For Lifetime Achievement photocall on August 28

Taylor Russell wears John Galliano SS95 and Gianvito Rossi shoes at the Luigi De Laurentiis Venice Award for a Debut Film Jury photocall on August 28