'Very calm and collected': Former Husker remembers 1962 season
The year was 1962, and it was just the Huskers' third bowl trip in program history. It was also a game that almost never happened.
The year was 1962, and it was just the Huskers' third bowl trip in program history. It was also a game that almost never happened.
As we saw earlier in Wednesday's Christmas Day matchup between the Chiefs and Steelers, there are some celebrations that can draw penalties -- even under the NFL's relaxed celebration rules. But in Travis Kelce's case, he took the pen
While the NFL has moved away from the "No Fun League" days of excessive celebration penalties for pretty much anything choreographed, some celebrations can still lead to flags. Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy evidently crossed that line on Wednesday. Following the…
The day after Christmas offers three college football bowl games as you recover from opening presents. A look at the three matchups.
An NHL Insider chimes in on what he thinks is going on between the Blue Jackets and Patrik Laine situation
Beyoncé provided more excitement than either game during Netflix’s NFL debut on Christmas Day.
If you're flipping around on your TV from Fox to CBS to ESPN to ABC to NFL Network and beyond to find the NFL Week 17 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers and can't find it, you're probably here to find out: What gives? Where is the Dec.…
An ESPN report says the 73-year-old Super Bowl-winning coach over the previous 15 years for Seattle wants to coach in the NFC.
In 2016, Teddy Bridgewater nearly lost as much any other NFL quarterback ever has. A catastrophic knee injury suffered in practice was so gruesome, his surgeon compared it to a war wound. His career wasn't just in question -- his enti
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is playing on a one-year deal with his third team. Here are the details:
Sean Avery believes the Rangers need to make some major changes.
Netflix will broadcast both NFL Christmas games this year. Do you need a Netflix subscription to watch the games?
Long the standard by which Canadian running backs are measured in the NFL, Rueben Mayes is hoping Chuba Hubbard can set that bar even higher.
Pro Picks is a weekly column where AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi shares his picks for upcoming games. For all previous Pro Picks, head here.
MLB rumors heating up after December spending spree and spring training on the horizon.
Many have speculated whether Jerry Jones will want Mike McCarthy back at the end of the year. But what if the Cowboys coach wants to head elsewhere?
Mahomes joked that Reid is "getting kinda skinny" to be Saint Nick
Taylor Swift has only attended home games this NFL season to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Derrick Henry is looking to become the first player in NFL history to run for 2,000 yards in multiple seasons. Here's what he needs to achieve that.
New York Jets (4-11) at Buffalo (12-3)
Sirianni was reportedly rankled by Ertz enthusiastically high-fiving him after their game.