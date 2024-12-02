'We’re very fortunate': North Carolina's Hmong farmers regrow after Helene flooding

MORGANTON, N.C. − On the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina, Tou Lee walks through a muddy field as he surveys the damage on his 11-acre farm.

Limp kale, moldy rice and pumpkins scattered like basketballs − all lost when Tropical Storm Helene swept through the region on Sept. 27.

Set in the small Burke County town of Morganton about an hour east of Asheville, Lee’s One Fortune Farm is part of a community of Hmong farmers who have been growing produce here for decades since they immigrated as refugees after the Vietnam War.

Tou Lee looks at his crops lost to flood waters after Tropical Storm Helene at his farm in Morganton, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

Lee, 49, is known for his unique Asian produce, which he brings to the local farmer’s markets each week. This season he planned to introduce new items like winged bean and black rice, but now it’s gone. In total, more $62,000 in damages.

It’s a big hit for a small family farm, but Lee said other people have lost much more.

“We’re very fortunate,” he said.

Helene was one of the deadliest natural disasters on the U.S. mainland in nearly 20 years, killing at least 103 people in North Carolina, including 43 in hard-hit Buncombe County and one person in Burke County, where the Lees live.

Walls of water washed away homes and flooded farmland across the region, sparking concern over possible soil contamination.

Lee’s farm flooded with more than 2 feet of water from a nearby Canoe Creek, wiping out most of his fall crops. His relatives’ small plots were also damaged.

But the Hmong, especially the elders, are no stranger to loss, he said. And they know how to grow and rebuild.

“Many of them will say the same thing, ‘We went through worse,’” he said.

Chue and Tou Lee stand between crops that were lost to flood waters after Tropical Storm Helene at their farm in Morganton, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

A new life in North Carolina

Lee said his family and other Hmong people were drawn to North Carolina because it reminded them of their mountainous homeland of Laos. And their vegetables grew well in the humid climate.

It’s a culture based on farming with knowledge passed down from generations.

“We are taught as children that this is the way of life,” said Lee’s wife, Chue Lee, who manages the business. “It’s ingrained in us that we have to put our hands in the dirt to get anything out of it.”

North Carolina has the nation's fourth largest Hmong population, with around 13,000 people, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.

Many have settled in the Morganton area, where their homes are easily spotted by the small vegetable patches outside.

Tou Lee grows his food the traditional way with organic compost and no chemical pesticides. His customers at first were wary of some of his more unique offerings, but he’s now a favorite at the farmer’s markets in Asheville and Black Mountain, and his produce is used in some of the area’s upscale restaurants.

Chinese broccoli, yu choy (a sweeter form of bok choy), and heirloom rice from the mountains of Laos are all big hits.

The Hmong, an ethnic group from Southeast Asia, have fought for generations to preserve their cultural heritage as they fled imperialist China in the 1800s and scattered to the mountain regions of Laos, Thailand and Vietnam.

Many Hmong soldiers served as allies to the U.S. in the Vietnam War. Their villages were destroyed and thousands died as they were forced into the jungles and made their way into refugee camps in Thailand, before eventually finding refuge here.

It’s a legacy of survival and rebuilding, and for Lee, it’s critical to continue that legacy here in the U.S. and share that hope with the community, especially in the wake of the Helene disaster. He said the Hmong farmers keep a positive outlook.

“Everybody is actually not depressed,” Lee said. “They said, ‘This is nothing, we can go back and grow this in a day or two.’ It’s an optimistic view coming from a land and time where everything literally was taken from you.”

Lee’s story

Lee and his wife both came to the U.S. as children in the 1980s after they were sponsored by family members.

He said he was 3 months old when his father was killed during the Vietnam War while helping U.S. pilots on scouting missions over the Ho Chi Minh Trail.

As his town collapsed in the war’s aftermath, Lee and his family fled into the jungle. His brother and sister both died before they were able to make it to a refugee camp in Thailand.

Tou Lee holds a bean that was from one his crops lost to flood waters after Tropical Storm Helene at his farm in Morganton, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

Eventually, his uncle helped him and his grandmother come to the U.S., where Lee met his wife. The couple have six children, who don’t have much interest in farming.

“When you say farm, they’re like vampires to this garlic,” Lee said with a laugh, as he held up some garlic in the field.

It’s a common feeling with the younger Hmong generations, who prefer to live in cities and carve out new career paths, but Lee is hoping to change that.

He himself worked in tech and as a product manager for a pharmaceutical company before returning to his roots on the farm several years ago.

He plans to use his business experience to create a culture center in partnership with local colleges and universities that will teach the community about the Hmong’s way of sustainable mountain farming.

“We know there’s food insecurity,” he said. “We want to teach how you can overcome that food insecurity by having the knowledge that we all bring together.”

Regrowth

On an early November Friday, six weeks after the region’s historic flooding from Helene, Lee and his family were on the farm sharing some good news − soil tests that week showed no contamination.

A few feet away, his 73-year-old aunt Shoua Vue, dug up kale with a hoe while wearing a traditional woven bamboo basket on her back. He said the elders still stick to the basic tools.

Shoua Vue tends to kale crops at her family’s farm in Morganton, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. The kale was planted after flood waters from Tropical Storm Helene destroyed many of the crops at the farm.

Lee planned to till and plow the land in the next several days. If they plant now, he said, they could have some new kale crops by Christmas.

As he walked through the field, he pointed to a few green patches. Vegetables were already growing.

