'Very Heavy Rainfall' Fills Dry Riverbed in Malaga

Muddy water was seen coursing through a usually dry riverbed in Malaga, Spain, as weather alerts were issued for the region on Wednesday, November 13.

This footage by X user @Jose45180209 shows high water levels in the Guadalmedina river.

Weather officials said that “very heavy rainfall” was expected in the region, “with the likelihood of locally torrential and persistent rainfall” throughout the day.

Public transport was suspended in the Malaga metropolitan area due to the severe weather system, and several neighborhoods were evacuated. Credit: @Jose45180209 via Storyful