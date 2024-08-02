Very Hot and Humid Today

CBC

An eastern Ontario family says they consider themselves lucky after a tornado ripped through their farm near Perth, Ont., last week, destroying their three barns but sparing their home. Mackayla Brady and her husband were standing on their porch last Wednesday when they saw dark clouds and heavy rain roll in.It wasn't until the wind picked up that they knew it was serious."We had big red barn doors that went to 90 degrees, and I'm talking like massive doors," Brady said. In a matter of minutes,