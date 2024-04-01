'Very humble': Colleagues identify, honor couple killed in Truckee plane crash

Storyful

Climate protesters interrupted a car show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York on Saturday, March 30.Footage filmed by Extinction Rebellion NYC shows members of their organization disrupt the New York International Auto Show and pour oil on the floor and on an electric vehicle on Saturday.In a press release, the organization said its goal was to shed light on environmentally harmful mining processes involved in the production of electric vehicles and protest widespread car dependence.“The push to shift to EVs would have been useful in the 1970s, but now it’s too late. We need bigger changes and we need these changes on a timeline that reflects our reality,” said Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Jack Baldwin. Credit: Extinction Rebellion NYC via Storyful