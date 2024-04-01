'Very humble': Colleagues identify, honor couple killed in Truckee plane crash
Colleagues and former business partners are identifying the two victims of a fatal plane crash Saturday in Truckee as Liron and Naomi Petrushka.
Colleagues and former business partners are identifying the two victims of a fatal plane crash Saturday in Truckee as Liron and Naomi Petrushka.
Tesla has a plan to fend off cheaper competition from China with a $25,000 electric car. But first it has to overhaul a 100-year-old manufacturing process pioneered by Henry Ford.
While different people have different needs for their cars -- some might want family-friendly vehicles while others may want sporty, fun rides -- everyone has the same basic metrics for satisfaction....
Behemoths like the GMC Hummer EV and F-150 Lightning aren't resonating with the current EV shopper.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Teams of engineers worked Saturday on the intricate process of cutting and lifting the first section of twisted steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, which crumpled into the Patapsco River this week after a massive cargo ship crashed into one of its supports. Sparks could be seen flying from a section of bent and crumpled steel in the afternoon, and video released by officials in the evening showed demolition crews using a cutting torch to slice through the thick be
Reliable and dependable transportation these days is cheap. The average monthly car payment in 2024's first quarter is a whopping $738 for new vehicles and $532 for pre-owned options. With numbers...
Here’s what the accident looked like, according to dashcam footage.
The FBI said last year that it had seen a "disturbing increase" in the number of sexual assaults taking place on aircraft.
Climate protesters interrupted a car show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York on Saturday, March 30.Footage filmed by Extinction Rebellion NYC shows members of their organization disrupt the New York International Auto Show and pour oil on the floor and on an electric vehicle on Saturday.In a press release, the organization said its goal was to shed light on environmentally harmful mining processes involved in the production of electric vehicles and protest widespread car dependence.“The push to shift to EVs would have been useful in the 1970s, but now it’s too late. We need bigger changes and we need these changes on a timeline that reflects our reality,” said Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Jack Baldwin. Credit: Extinction Rebellion NYC via Storyful
The group says the push for EVs is "too late."
(Reuters) -Salvage crews worked to lift the first piece of Baltimore's collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge from the water on Saturday to allow barges and tugboats to access the disaster site, Maryland and U.S. officials said, the first step in a complex effort to reopen the city's blocked port. The steel truss bridge collapsed early on Tuesday morning, killing six road workers, when a massive container ship lost power and crashed into a support pylon. Maryland Governor Wes Moore told a news conference that a section of the bridge's steel superstructure north of the crash site would be cut into a piece that could be lifted by crane onto a barge and brought to the nearby Tradepoint Atlantic site at Sparrows Point.
When 5% of new car sales are purely electric, it's a threshold that signals the start of mass adoption, after which technological preferences rapidly flip. These 31 countries are far, far past that point.
The iconic Mustang is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2024. That’s quite an accomplishment for Ford Motor Company.
You can argue that tires are a car's four most important safety and performance features, but all the basic components are equally critical. If any one of them fails, the vehicle becomes unusable....
RICHIBUCTO-VILLAGE, N.B. — Police in New Brunswick say they are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Richibucto-Village. They say officers responded to a call of a crash around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the village, which is about a two-and-a-half hour drive from Fredericton. A news release from the RCMP says a 40-year-old man who was driving the vehicle died from his injuries at the scene. Police provided no details about what may have led to the collision. The release says police and off
After a yearlong closure, a bridge over the Puyallup River reopened in 2019 with a sturdy new span and a brand new name. It even won a national award. But today, the Fishing Wars Memorial Bridge is closed again after federal officials raised concerns about a vintage section of the nearly century-old bridge that carried about 15,000 vehicles a day. It has no timetable to reopen because the city of Tacoma, Washington, first must raise millions of dollars to clean and inspect it. “It’s frustrating
While still a small minority, campers are more likely to own an electric vehicle than those who don’t go camping, according to a survey by Kampgrounds of America, the nation’s largest campground operator. Only about 1% of Americans currently have an electric vehicle, according to KOA, but about 4% of regular campers do.
Everyone evacuated safely Saturday morning after an electric vehicle caught fire and exploded in a garage.
Kia is recalling more than 427,000 of its Telluride SUVs due to a defect that may cause the cars to roll away while they're parked. According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the intermediate shaft and right front driveshaft of certain 2020-2024 Tellurides may not be fully engaged. Kia America decided to recall all 2020-2023 model year and select 2024 model year Tellurides earlier this month, NHTSA documents show.
POINT EDWARD, N.S. — RCMP in Nova Scotia say a 20-year-old man from Cape Breton has died after he was ejected from a vehicle. Police say they got word of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 125 near Point Edward around 6 p.m. on Saturday. The driver and sole occupant of a Honda Civic had been ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released but Mounties say he lived in Sydney. Police say the car had extensive damage consistent with being overturned and no o
Update: An Israeli soccer identified the plane crash victims as a former player and his wife.