'Very Large' Snowflakes in Wichita as Drivers Urged to Slow Down

Big flakes were falling over Wichita, Kansas, on Thursday afternoon, January 9, as weather officials warned drivers to slow down.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said up to six inches of snow could be expected.

“Roads will likely be snow-covered and very dangerous tonight,” the NWS said.

Footage released by the NWS shows what it described as “very large snowflakes” falling at its office in Wichita. Credit: NWS Wichita via Storyful