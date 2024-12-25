A very MAGA Christmas: How Trump’s inner-circle are marking the holidays

Vowing to “never surrender,” cheering mass deportations, and claiming Donald Trump has “brought Christmas back to America” – this is how MAGA is marking the holidays this year.

Trump, perhaps surprisingly, has toned down his annual festive message, simply posting on Truth Social on Christmas morning: “MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL!”

Last year Trump delivered a scathing Christmas message to President Joe Biden and Special Counsel Jack Smith where he wrote: “MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!”

But MAGA is out in full force. The president-elect’s son, Donald Trump Jr, shared a meme of Trump dressed as Father Christmas at the border titled: “He’s making a list, he’s checking it twice, we’re gonna find out who’s getting deported by ICE…”

Meanwhile, GOP senator Tommy Tuberville was mocked for claiming that Trump has brought Christmas “back in America.”

Donald Trump Jr posted a meme of Trump at the border on Christmas Eve (@DonaldJTrumpJr/X)

The Trump loyalist posted the festive message on social media platform X on Christmas Eve. “Thanks to President Trump, Christmas is back in America,” Tuberville said.

Marjorie Taylor Greene shared an array of messages over the holiday period varying from the more traditional photo in front of a Christmas tree, to a plea to join her in prayer this Sunday “to end abortion in America.”

Her holiday photo in front of the Christmas tree came hot on the heels of a meme she shared titled “amount of people eligible to be mass deported.”

MAGA’s Marjorie Taylor Greene shares a holiday photo in front of a Christmas tree (@mtgreenee/X)

“Don’t come back!” Greene wrote.

Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast wished followers a “Merry Christmas” amid talk of “battles ahead.”

“Merry Christmas to the WarRoom Posse,” a post on the right-wing podcast social media account said. “As we celebrate the birth of Christ, let’s find strength in faith and hope for the battles ahead. Grateful for your dedication and prayers—never surrender.”

Leading the pack in spreading MAGA Christmas cheer was Vice President-elect JD Vance, who left the politics aside and shared a “wholesome” three-and-a-half-minute video baking cookies with his three-year-old daughter on X.

JD Vance shared a video baking cookies with his daughter on Christmas Eve (JDVance/X)

“Baking some Vance family biscuits with the world’s best three-year-old sous chef. Merry Christmas everyone!” Vance shared on Christmas Eve.

Elon Musk responded to the content with the smiling face with heart eyes emoji as supporters called Vance a “wholesome vice president.”

“Thank you for being authentically you, Mr. Vice President! It’s so refreshing. Merry Christmas,” another supporter said.

Trump is spending Christmas in Florida this year and was pictured leaving Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, on Christmas Eve.