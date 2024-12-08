Very mild and breezy Sunday forecast

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network
New warnings with shifting squalls over Ontario, another weekend system ahead
Snow squall watches and warnings are widespread across Ontario, with more heavy snow and dangerous travel expected into the weekend. Get ready for a major warm-up by Sunday
- The Weather Network
A much-needed warm-up heads to southern Ontario, but there's a catch
Beware slick roads across southern Ontario through Sunday morning as snowfall continues
- The Weather Network
Warnings issued as freezing rain, heavy snow push into Prairies
A snowy weekend is in store for parts of the southern and eastern Prairies as a moisture-packed clipper scoots into the region, potentially bringing more than 20 cm of snow to several locales by Monday
- FTW Outdoors
Watch: Orca performs ‘headstand’ during rare San Diego sighting
When Eastern Tropical Pacific killer whales visit San Diego waters via Mexico, it’s always exciting for observers. For starters, the ETPs visit primarily to hunt common dolphins. These predation events, while deadly for dolphins, are ac
- CBC
Heavy rain, snow and avalanche risk prompt warnings across B.C.
Environment Canada has issued multiple weather warnings for British Columbia, with heavy rain and snowfall expected to make travel hazardous in different regions of the province over the weekend.The turbulent conditions are also creating significant avalanche risks in northern parts of the province, according to forecasters.Rainfall warnings are in effect for B.C.'s South Coast, including Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. Up to 70 millimetres of rain is expected from Friday even
- The Weather Network
Tough weekend travel as heavy snow aims for the Prairies
Some areas could see more than 30 cm of snow by Monday
- Yahoo Finance Canada
Gas prices keep falling in Canada as U.S. inventories rise
Prices in Kelowna, B.C. and Yellowknife booked the biggest discounts between Nov. 28 and Dec. 5.
- The Weather Network
Pineapple Express brings quick blast of heavy rain to southern B.C.
Heavy rain will impact the B.C. coastline through the weekend, with the risk for some localized flooding
- The Weather Network - Video
Another clipper on the move through parts of the country this weekend
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
- The Canadian Press
Alberta releases new rules and no-go zones on wind and solar projects
EDMONTON — The Alberta government has confirmed new rules for wind and solar energy projects it says are needed to protect the environment, food security and the province's scenery.
- The Canadian Press
Vance tells residents in hurricane-stricken North Carolina that they haven't been forgotten
FAIRVIEW, N.C. (AP) — Vice President-elect JD Vance on Friday assured residents of western North Carolina still cleaning up from Hurricane Helene that they haven't been forgotten as he surveyed storm wreckage and talked to first responders in one of his first public appearances since the election.
- USA TODAY
Rare ‘snow doughnuts’ form in Michigan backyard: See photos from week of wintry weather
Photos show "snow doughnuts" and other winter weather scenes across US as Americans brace frigid temperatures.
- The Weather Network
What is a 'Pineapple Express'?
It's one of Canada's familiar winter weather terms — but what is a Pineapple Express?
- KCRA - Sacramento Videos
When could NorCal's dry stretch end?
- BBC
Disruption expected amid severe gales and rain
Storm Darragh is set to cause significant travel disruption and some structural damage on Saturday.
- Yahoo News
Lake-effect storm warnings issued for parts of New York and Pennsylvania through Saturday
Snow squall warnings, high winds and more bitter cold is in the forecast.
- BBC
Two men killed by falling trees as Storm Darragh rages
Amber warnings for wind remain in place across the country as the storm moves through.
- The Weather Network
Strongest winds of the year officially hit St. John's, Newfoundland
The year's most intense wind gusts slam parts of the East Coast to end this first week of December
- GOBankingRates
Here Are the Average Electricity Costs in the US by Month — Some May Surprise You
With winter just around the corner, many Americans are bracing for high heating bills. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association estimates that prices for home heating this winter will rise...
- Storyful
Driver Finds His Way Blocked by Trees Toppled by Storm Darragh
A driver on the Isle of Man found his way blocked pretty much every way he turned on Saturday, December 7, after Storm Darragh toppled trees across roads.Footage by Tom Poole shows the blocked roads,Poole told Storyful that it took him “2 hours to get 7 miles across the island.”According to local media, the storm toppled more than 50 trees and power poles. Credit: Tom Poole via Storyful