Very warm October weekend as Balloon Fiesta begins

LONG BEACH, Wash. (AP) — Russ Lewis has picked up some strange things along the coast of Long Beach Peninsula in Washington state over the years: Hot Wheels bicycle helmets with feather tufts, life-size plastic turkey decoys made for hunters, colorful squirt guns.
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Aiden Bowles was stubborn, so even as Florida officials told residents of the barrier island north of St. Petersburg that Hurricane Helene's storm surge could be deadly, the retired restaurant owner stayed put.
Wayne Fernandes is frustrated he's hit a "roadblock" with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) in trying to get approval to clean up land along a section of Highway 401 near Guelph.While vacationing in Australia in the spring of 2023, Fernandes said, he noticed how pristine and litter free it was. He said he got "depressed" after returning to Canada and seeing the build-up of litter along the 401 while driving home to Guelph from the Toronto area's Pearson International Airport. Fernande
A strong Pacific storm will survive the trek over the Rockies and will strengthen as it crosses the rest of the country
Here’s the latest on Category 4 Hurricane Kirk
After a major x-class solar flare caused an eruption from the Sun late on Tuesday, we may be in for another spectacular display of the Northern Lights in the nights ahead.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Before Hurricane Helene’s landfall last week, the National Weather Service began an all-out blitz to alert emergency planners, first responders and residents across the Southeast that the storm’s heavy rains and high winds could bring disaster hundreds of miles from the coast.
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Kirk strengthened Wednesday into a Category 3 storm in the Atlantic Ocean and was expected to grow rapidly into a major hurricane, forecasters said.
Thursday's extreme solar activity means more opportunities to see the Northern Lights this weekend!
A big temperature pattern change is coming to parts of Ontario. Some will even see a transition from rain to snow!
A second asteroid hit Earth around the same time causing a "catastrophic" event.
The Appalachian Bear Rescue shared photos of the deceased bear on Facebook to remind people to throw away leftover food in forested areas.
The Austrian company building a spa where Ontario Place used to sit will be spending $700 million to construct its new facilities and parkland on Toronto's waterfront, the province revealed Thursday. Of those initial spends, $500 million will be to build Therme's facility, while $200 million will be spent on shoreline work and a public park, according to documents shared during a provincial technical briefing Thursday.Over the course of the 95-year lease, Therme Canada is expected to spend $1.96
Fewer than 5% of people in Taylor County, where it made landfall, have flood insurance.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A rare whale found dead off Massachusetts earlier this year died as a result of entanglement in Maine lobster fishing gear, federal authorities said.
October continues to bring a wet pattern across British Columbia, with the risk of accumulating snow through the weekend, as well
Expecting a broad low to develop in the Gulf of Mexico that may have tropical implications to the Southeast next week.
People picked through the wreckage in West Asheville, where Helene damaged parks and landmarks and the demand for shelter jumped after the storm.
The Georgia congresswoman leaned into her conspiratorial side as false claims about Helene run rampant on social media
The heaviest rains are expected Sunday through the middle of next week.