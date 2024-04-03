Very windy Wednesday in Des Moines

The Canadian Press

Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday he'd like to see Ontario post-secondary institutions attended only by students from Ontario. Ford said about 18 per cent of students in the province's colleges and universities are from foreign countries. "In my opinion, and we will continue working with the ministry, get rid of the 18 per cent," he said at an announcement for a new medical school at York University. "I'm not being mean, but I'm taking care of our students, our kids first." Ford then lamented the