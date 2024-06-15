Vessels transit newly-reopened Baltimore shipping channel
STORY: :: A timelapse shows the reopening of
Baltimore's main shipping channel this week
:: The major transportation artery was blocked
after a cargo ship struck the Key Bridge in March
:: June 12, 2024
:: Baltimore, Maryland
The deadly March 26 collision of the cargo ship Dali into the Francis Scott Key Bridge had paralyzed a major transportation artery for the U.S. Northeast.
Within hours, President Joe Biden directed aides to get the channel reopened, the bridge rebuilt and vowed the federal government would cover the full costs.
Federal officials said on Monday that full access to the channel had been restored after the removal of 50,000 tons of debris.