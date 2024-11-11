Veteran aged 103 to mark Remembrance Day
A 103-year-old military man will join other veterans across the UK in commemorating Remembrance Day.
Jack Waterfield will mark the event at his care home, Timken Grange, in Northampton.
Mr Waterfield started his service in 1941 with the RAF, and during World War Two was sent to North Africa, Malta, and Gibraltar as part of a special four man mission.
Rob Martin, managing director of care services at Timken Grange, and a fellow veteran himself said: "Jack's [account of the war] is special. He travelled the world and shared some incredible stories."
One of Mr Waterfield's most memorable missions was where 50 Spitfires were flown to Malta in planes that had oil leaks and malfunctioning radios, with pilots who had never been trained on aircraft carriers.
"It’s a wonder some of them landed safe," he recalled.
Mr Waterfield remarked that the nature of travelling would be "gruelling" and the difficulty of learning new languages like French, which he admits "I've long forgotten".
Mr Martin added: "[Jack] talks about his experiences in a very informal way. He really enjoys opening up and sharing his stories."
