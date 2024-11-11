Veteran aged 103 to mark Remembrance Day

Jack Waterfield's military career saw him tour North Africa, Malta and even the slopes of Mount Vesuvius in Italy [Timken Grange Care Home]

A 103-year-old military man will join other veterans across the UK in commemorating Remembrance Day.

Jack Waterfield will mark the event at his care home, Timken Grange, in Northampton.

Mr Waterfield started his service in 1941 with the RAF, and during World War Two was sent to North Africa, Malta, and Gibraltar as part of a special four man mission.

Rob Martin, managing director of care services at Timken Grange, and a fellow veteran himself said: "Jack's [account of the war] is special. He travelled the world and shared some incredible stories."

Rob Martin served in the Royal Artillery for seven years and spent time in Canada, Germany and Bosnia [Timkin Grange Care Home]

One of Mr Waterfield's most memorable missions was where 50 Spitfires were flown to Malta in planes that had oil leaks and malfunctioning radios, with pilots who had never been trained on aircraft carriers.

"It’s a wonder some of them landed safe," he recalled.

Mr Waterfield remarked that the nature of travelling would be "gruelling" and the difficulty of learning new languages like French, which he admits "I've long forgotten".

Mr Martin added: "[Jack] talks about his experiences in a very informal way. He really enjoys opening up and sharing his stories."

