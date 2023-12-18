Veteran found dead in burning car, family says. ‘Someone took my baby brother’s life’

The body of a Marine veteran was discovered in the trunk of a burning vehicle, according to Texas police and news reports.

Police in Houston said officers and firefighters responded at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, to a car on fire. After extinguishing the fire, the first responders found the body in the trunk.

The remains were identified by KTRK as 39-year-old Adrean Arrington. Family members told the station he had also been shot.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Alfred Arrington, Adrean’s father, told KTRK. “That somebody would do a horrible thing like that to him. He didn’t deserve that.”

Adrean Arrington was a Marine veteran who served multiple tours in Iraq, his brother said in a GoFundMe. He was also a father to two children.

“Someone took my baby brother’s life,” Lorenzo Jenkins said in the GoFundMe.

Police have not said if there are any suspects in Arrington’s death. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 713-308-3600.

Mom arrested after son’s body found in trunk of car during traffic stop, MN cops say

Odor coming from car’s trunk leads police to missing mother, Texas cops say

Her body was found in car trunk 35 years ago, Oregon cops say. An arrest was just made