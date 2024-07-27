Veteran guard Russell Westbrook agrees to 2-year deal with Denver Nuggets
NBA MVP and nine-time All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook has agreed to a two-year, $6.8 million deal with the Denver Nuggets, according to ESPN.
The Fever are currently on a month-long break due to the Sumemr Olympics, in which members of the WNBA will be vying for a gold medal in women’s basketball
PARIS (AP) — The Nigeria women's basketball team wasn't allowed to board the delegation's boat for the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, said a person familiar with the situation.
Céline Dion and Lady Gaga are performing a duet at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony. Here's how much they are reportedly being paid for one song.
One sport appeared for the first time in Tokyo four years ago but isn't back this year.
Soccer star Trinity Rodman is NBA legend Dennis Rodman's youngest child
Bright, brilliant and bold.
Missing a short putt can leave scar tissue — just ask Rory McIlroy — but it happens to the best of us. What's worse is to miss the ball completely. That's what happened to British pro Paul Broadhurst, 58, during the first round of the British Senior Open…
Move over Lululemon, Berluti and Ralph Lauren. The internet has a chosen its new favorite national uniform at the forthcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.
The 2024 Paris Olympics kick off in earnest today with the opening ceremonies. Here's the full schedule of streaming and TV events today.
TORONTO — Chris Bassitt declared everyone in the Toronto Blue Jays organization should bear the blame for its shoddy season.
Verstappen defended his approach, saying: ‘I am very driven to succeed’.
COLOMBES, France (AP) — Olympians come in all shapes and sizes. Rarely do they come deliberately amputated.
Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs has been convicted on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty charges. Tuscaloosa County District Judge Joanne Jannik sentenced Buggs on July 19 to a year of hard labor, ordering him to serve 60 days. Buggs, 27, also is not allowed to have or be around firearms or own dogs or cats.
The Seattle Mariners have acquired 2023 All-Star Randy Arozarena in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Critics wrecked Ralph once again over athletes' apparel.
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — When Max Verstappen raced at the Belgian Grand Prix last season, he was cruising to a third straight Formula One world championship.
A high-stakes game WBD can't really win, no matter what happens.
NICE, France (AP) — Mallory Swanson scored a pair of goals just moments apart in the first half and the United States opened the Olympics with a 3-0 victory over Zambia on Thursday night, giving new coach Emma Hayes a win in her first major tournament with the team.
The USA Basketball Dream Team from the 1992 Olympics set a predecent of staying separately from the village. No cardboard beds for this team in Paris.
Michael Badgley, who took over the Detroit Lions kicker job in Week 15 last year, will miss all of 2024, Dan Campbell said.