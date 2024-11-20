Veteran journalist Ken Reid dies aged 69, family says

Veteran Northern Ireland journalist Ken Reid has died at the age of 69 after an illness, his family has announced.

Mr Reid was best known as the long-time political editor of UTV, where he reported on many of the worst atrocities of the Troubles before chronicling the peace process.

ITV director of news Michael Jermey described him as “a towering figure in broadcasting in Northern Ireland”.

Mr Reid had previously spoken publicly about his battle with leukaemia and received well wishes from former prime minister Tony Blair among others.

He was married to Liz and was father to three children – Gareth, Sarah and Sophie – and a grandfather.

Mr Reid’s career in journalism began in 1977 at the News Letter and he was later sports editor and editor at the Sunday News.

He then worked for the Cork Examiner before joining UTV in 1994, where he held a number of senior editorial positions over 27 years before his retirement.

During his time as political editor he interviewed seven prime ministers and well as US presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Mr Jermey said: “Ken was a towering figure in broadcasting in Northern Ireland.

“He will be enormously missed by colleagues in UTV and right across the wider ITV.”

He added: “Ken was a wonderful journalist. Well informed, intelligent and always utterly impartial in his approach to reporting.

“He had a ringside seat at some of the most significant moments of modern history – perhaps most notably the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

“Ken was supremely well informed and he shared his deep knowledge with UTV viewers across three remarkable decades.

“He was hugely respected right across the television industry. I will miss him enormously and everyone at UTV and ITV send their sincere condolences to his widow, Liz, his children and his family and friends.”

Ken Reid and Stephen Grimason were awarded the Chancellor’s Medal at Queen’s University for services to journalism (Press Eye/PA)

Chris Hagan, editor of news at UTV, said: “Ken was the master of his craft. A brilliant role model who set standards.

“People said when prime ministers talked and they talked about Northern Ireland, they talked to Ken.

“He had the true inside track. It made him probably the most trusted journalist in Northern Ireland.

“People tuned in because they trusted him.”

Mr Reid was originally from Belfast, but his adopted hometown was Ballymena. He supported Cliftonville and Everton at football and Ballymena Rugby Club.

Earlier this year, he was honoured with the Chancellor’s Medal for services to journalism, along with former BBC political editor Stephen Grimason.

Mr Grimason died in April.

Speaking to the PA news agency about his career earlier this year, Mr Reid said: “You don’t make progress in Northern Ireland unless you take risks – that’s the lesson (of the peace process).”

He recalled covering atrocities including an IRA bomb attack at Narrow Water in Co Down in 1979 when 18 soldiers were killed.

“I remember leaving there and smelling the stench of death, and then the sectarian murders, we experienced that, but then we had the delight of experiencing a political process which turned into a peace process and the development of the Good Friday Agreement.”