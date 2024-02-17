As a veteran, I’m concerned about Idaho bill to allow guns in schools | Opinion

Guns in schools

I am writing to express my concerns as a current student safety director about HB 415, a bill addressing Firearms on School Property. With 15 years of law enforcement experience and over 20 years as a U.S. Navy veteran, this bill needs work.

The existing law raises myriad questions for school districts regarding individuals carrying firearms on campus, from qualifying for an Idaho Enhanced Concealed Carry License to the specifics of firearm and ammunition selection. Issues include the type of ammunition permitted, the frequency of practice and proficiency verification, and the ability to engage a threat without endangering nearby students and staff, along with the choice of holster.

Approving someone to carry on a school campus is a complex process, and the potential for liabilities rises when an inadequately trained individual possesses a firearm. To address these concerns, school districts must thoroughly evaluate their needs and navigate the range of questions outlined above.

It is crucial for school boards to retain the final decision-making authority regarding individuals authorized to carry firearms on school grounds. I urge the Idaho State Legislature to reconsider HB 415, sending it back to committee and involving various school officials in the decision-making process.

Eric Phillips, Caldwell

Labrador

Idaho’s Attorney General Raul Labrador proves once again that he is living in La-La Land. He stated to CNN: “consistent with Idaho’s high regard for human life, the Defense of Life Act safeguards the life of pregnant women.”

Idaho has shown its “high regard for human life” by eliminating the Maternal Mortality Review Committee, making Idaho the only state without such a committee to study why women die in childbirth. If we don’t know why we can’t blame it on Idaho’s abortion ban, can we?

Likewise, Idaho is one of only three states that have not extended Medicaid coverage for mothers to 12 months after the birth of a child.

Idaho’s “high regard” for children’s lives is also notable. The state refused $15 million in federal tax dollars to feed hungry children during the summer when they don’t get lunch at school. And now the legislature wants to put them to work!

Labrador also maintains that there is no evidence that there are fewer doctors in Idaho because of the law. Yet reputable news sources around the country have reported their exodus.

Idaho deserves an attorney general that lives in the real world, not an ideologue from La-La Land.

Nancy Harris, Boise

Pesticides

While Idaho agriculture remains top 10 in the nation and nets billions yearly we fail to treat the workers with dignity who are on the ground tending to the crops. Most people don’t know that we fail to protect their humanity each year, and SB 1245 is another example of choosing profits over people. This bill allows pesticide manufacturers not to be held liable for poisoning families and farmworkers. Farmworkers are the first link to pesticides before they drift into the air and to nearby schools and neighborhoods where our children learn and play.

Are pesticides harmful? Yes, research shows exposure leads to Parkinson’s, brain development issues, and cancer. If you or your loved one were to be harmed by pesticides this bill would allow no avenue to pursue justice against offenders. Idahoans and their families need to be protected, not the profits of corporations. Our lawmakers shouldn’t be supporting and aiding pesticide companies to worsen the health of our communities.

Samantha Guerrero, Caldwell

Biden’s age

I’ve watched the recent news coverage regarding President Joe Biden’s age. Since I’m older than Biden, who is not significantly older than his apparent Republican opponent in the upcoming election, I feel qualified to comment.

I can attest to the differences in my own mental state that have accompanied aging, mostly of difficulty in recalling names of historical and, especially, popular cultural individuals. It sometimes takes me a while, but I eventually come up with them.

For Robert Hur, the political hack / special prosecutor, to “diagnose” the President as an “elderly man with a poor memory,” especially on the reported basis of him not remembering the date of his son’s death, is highly irresponsible. I wonder if he’ll now “diagnose” Donald Trump similarly, based on his much more numerous memory lapses, not to mention his well-documented nonsensical gaffes. I eagerly await that “diagnosis.”

Walt Thode, Boise

Maternal mortality

To become pregnant in Idaho is to have the sharp sword of Damocles suspended over her head, held in Rep. Brent Crane’s hand. Crane rejoices in pregnancy but pregnancy is filled with uncertainty and danger: life threatening high blood pressure, seizures, stroke, multi-organ failure, blood clotting disorders, ruptured liver, kidney failure, sepsis, and death

Since Dobbs, Idaho’s statistics include,

• MMR is up 121.5% and child death rate is up by 18%.

• Over 22% OB providers have left Idaho and up to 50% of remaining OBs are considering their options in other states.

• Recruiting OB providers will be impossible as long as abortion penalties include prison time and loss of licensure.

• Idaho’s premier Family Practice Residence Program was unable to fill its slots because residents would not get a full scope of training.

Crane can fix this with a bill to preserve the health of the mother. Does he have the courage?

Diane Jensen, Boise

Caucus

As a busy mom of three, I was shocked to learn about the upcoming Idaho Republican caucus. The caucus is a new concept we had to learn about in the first place, since the party is pushing away from the traditional Presidential primary.

Saturdays are hectic enough with soccer games, lacrosse practice, and wrestling matches. My family simply doesn’t have the luxury of sitting around all morning to attend a caucus. We depend on absentee ballots, longer poll hours, and a quick, efficient voting process.

The decision to hold a caucus feels like a deliberate exclusion of families like mine—and countless other Idahoans who juggle multiple commitments. How can the Republican Party claim to represent all Idahoans when they implement a voting method that alienates so many?

I urge the Idaho GOP to reconsider and prioritize accessibility and inclusivity in our electoral process. Let’s ensure that every voice is heard, regardless of their schedule or circumstances.

Stephanie Dahl, Boise