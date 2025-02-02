Veteran's housing project breaks ground in Glendale

CBC

The New Brunswick Non-Profit Housing Association is issuing a call to action to all New Brunswickers for help solving the province's housing crisis.As of last month, there were about 1,500 homeless people in the province's three largest cities, said Peter Corbyn, executive director of the group."My concern is that's just the tip of the iceberg," he said."As the cost of housing and rental goes up, more and more people will be at risk of losing where they live now."About 20 per cent of the populat