Veterans and people experiencing homelessness offered food, toiletries on July 4
On the Fourth of July, 300 veterans along with people experiencing homelessness were offered food and toiletries at Cass Park in Detroit.
On the Fourth of July, 300 veterans along with people experiencing homelessness were offered food and toiletries at Cass Park in Detroit.
WARNING: This story contains graphic images of a leg injury.Last week, George Mandl, an American vacationing in Montreal, took his eight-year-old son Max to Parc Jean-Drapeau for a swim.It was a hot afternoon, and Max played on an inflatable structure anchored in the park's man-made lake.As his legs dangled in the blue-green darkness, he felt a stabbing pain. He screamed and, when lifeguards pulled him from the water, his leg was bleeding."It felt like a kind of electrical pain, like that pain w
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes attended the July 5 Wimbledon matches in sleek ensembles complete with oversize sunglasses
In the words of WWE fan Mike Ashkewe, "the American Nightmare made a Canadian dream" come true this week.Ashkewe, who lives in Guelph, Ont., won tickets to the WWE premium live event Money in the Bank (MITB) after entering an Instagram contest run by Toys "R" Us Canada.Ashkewe, who uses a wheelchair, was initially told he couldn't be accommodated at the event Saturday at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. But things took an unexpected and happy turn that included being contacted by the WWE and a call f
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers traded forward Ryan McLeod and farmhand Tyler Tullio to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday in exchange for prospect Matt Savoie.
Here are the players in the field for the Genesis.
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — While Nikki Hiltz took a victory lap to celebrate a long-awaited trip to the Olympics, some fans reached out and handed bracelets to their favorite 1,500-meter runner — a runner who is doing this, in part, for them.
Emma Raducanu makes a strong statement of intent by beating Greek ninth seed Maria Sakkari to reach the Wimbledon fourth round.
The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 17.
Masterful performance: Despite missing NBA star Jordan Clarkson and other key players, Gilas Pilipinas led throughout the game, with their lead reaching as high as 26 points. Kai Sotto, Justin Brownlee, Dwight Ramos and June Mar Fajardo led the Philippines, combining for 67 points.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — NHRA drag racing great John Force has been moved out of neurological intensive care after suffering a traumatic brain injury in a fiery, 300-mph crash at the Virginia Nationals last month.
The 2024 MLB draft is just ten days away. Here is every team's farm system ranked.
PARIS (AP) — The organizing committee for the Paris Olympics has unveiled backup plans for open-water events if the Seine River is deemed unsuitable for swimming.
The 2024 Copa America quarterfinals begin on Thursday in Houston. Here's how to watch Argentina-Ecuador.
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Spain and its fans celebrated as if they’d won the European Championship. After eliminating tournament host Germany in a thrilling quarterfinal, Luis de la Fuente's team has a great chance to lift the trophy in Berlin next week.
Norris called Verstappen “reckless, stupid and desperate” in the hours after their coming together in Spielberg.
All NFL teams dream of being more explosive on offense in the coming year, but these five teams might already seeing a spark.
HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — France's heartache in penalty shootouts is over. So is Cristiano Ronaldo's last-ever European Championship.
Venezuela will look to continue their unbeaten run at Copa America 2024 against Canada in the quarter-finals at AT&T Stadium. Much to the surprise of most fans, Venezuela finished atop Group B after t...
REGINA — For the first time since 2013, the Saskatchewan Roughriders are 4-0 to start a CFL season.
This time, there’ll be no encore.