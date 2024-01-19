Vets at San Diego Zoo Safari Park care for iconic elderly gorilla, Winston
Veterinarians at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park are providing geriatric care for one of the park's most famous animals, the silverback gorilla, Winston.
Gaia, a deadly black-footed cat, was born in Glen Rose, Texas in October 2023. She has been brought to Utah's Hogle Zoo for breeding purposes.
Alligator superpowers are real.
Teslas were left abandoned by US drivers after charging stations struggled to cope with the arctic weather sweeping across swaths of the country.
“Worth every freezing moment for a once in a lifetime wildlife sighting.”
A B.C. woman is facing $3,500 in fines for leaving out food in Vancouver's Stanley Park that could have attracted coyotes.Kemthong Clasby, 78, and Terence Lee Clasby, 75, were arrested by conservation officers in September 2021, a day after the park fully reopened to the public following a two-week nighttime closure to cull aggressive coyotes.The B.C. Prosecution Service laid charges in October of that year under sections of the B.C. Wildlife Act related to leaving or placing attractants for dan
Researchers discovered the colorful animal in a river in Myanmar.
The burrowing species has a “swollen” venom gland and “curved” sting on its tail, according to researchers in Australia.
There won't be much of a lull in the active weather for B.C. as the next snowy, potentially icy system is already on the doorsteps, threatening to bring further travel impacts Thursday and Friday
A Dartmouth family is helping make a Baltimore oriole's winter in Nova Scotia a little more bearable.Emma Barss and her family first noticed the bright orange and black bird, which she has named Apricot, at their bird feeder in mid-November. While it's not unusual to see this kind of bird in Nova Scotia during the warmer months, it's rare after the weather turns colder."I have been birding quite seriously over the last year, so I am familiar with the birds that are frequent here in Nova Scotia a
Snowfall warnings cover much of British Columbia Wednesday, as a Pacific low brings widespread heavy snow to the South Coast. Brace for poor travel throughout the day
Researchers found the six-eyed creatures in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to a new study.
The blue whale (Balaenoptera musculus) the largest animal that has ever lived. The oldest blue whale was an estimated 110 years old.
VANCOUVER — The winter storm that blanketed southern British Columbia with snow Wednesday meant a day off work or school for some, but it had much harsher implications for those without a home. Nicole Mucci, spokeswoman for the Union Gospel Mission in Vancouver, said it was struggling to keep up with demand for warm clothes and shelter spaces. "Cold weather like this certainly can highlight the inequities that our community members are facing and face every single day," she said. Heavy snow in M
VANCOUVER — Another blast of winter weather hit southern British Columbia Thursday, a day after Vancouver saw its snowiest day in almost three decades, with schools shut for a second day and freezing rain on the way. The fresh pummeling in B.C. came as Environment Canada issued warnings and advisories across the country, with snow squalls in Newfoundland and extreme cold in parts of Ontario, Quebec and the Prairies. In B.C., forecasters said "a prolonged period of freezing rain" was due in the F
The wild Amur leopard population is down to 200, possibly even lower than that. These big cats are threatened by poaching, deforestation and inbreeding.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's Supreme Court has rejected an attempt by the state's Republican governor to block a landmark climate ruling that said regulators must consider the effects of greenhouse gas emissions when issuing permits for fossil fuel development. Justices, in a 5-2 Tuesday decision, declined the request from Gov. Greg Gianforte and three state agencies to block the August ruling from District Court Judge Kathy Seeley while an appeal by the state is pending before the high court.
A system has started moving inland from the Pacific coast in BC. Snow & freezing rain pose a large travel threat as well as the risk for power outages. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details of your forecast.
While the extended lake-effect event finally subsides Thursday, that doesn't mean the end of the snow. Back-to-back systems will slide into southern Ontario with a snow dusting, making for tricky commutes.
Fire ants, an invasive species described as “tiny killers,” have been “taking advantage” of recent wild weather in northeast Australia, forming rafts to move to new areas using the water currents, a national NGO has warned.Footage taken by a farmer in the northern Gold Coast shows multiple mounds of ants floating along the water in raft-like formations.“The recent heavy rainfall and wild weather in the region could accelerate the spread of fire ants, one of the world’s worst invasive species,” said Reece Pianta with the Invasive Species Council.“Fire ants are more active before or after rainfall and can form large floating rafts which move with water currents to establish footholds in new areas,” he said.The council issued a warning to residents in southeast Queensland and northern New South Wales to be on the alert for the ants after heavy rainfall and wild weather in the region.According to the council, the ants, native to South America, “can be lethal to humans” and “can damage electrical and agricultural equipment, sting people, pets and livestock, kill native plants and animals, and damage ecosystems beyond repair.” Credit: Invasive Species Council via Storyful
