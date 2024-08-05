Vibrant and inclusive: Vancouver's 46th Pride Parade draws massive crowd

People watch from a walkway as the Pride Parade passes in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Hundreds of thousands of people flocked to downtown Vancouver on Sunday for Canada's oldest pride parade that celebrates and supports the LGBTQ2+ community.

The 46th annual Vancouver Pride Parade kicked off at the intersection of Davie and Denman Streets, making its way around the West End on Beach Avenue and Pacific Street, before ending in a festival near B.C. Place.

The route, which was implemented last year, is longer but also flatter and wider, making it easier to access and navigate for people with mobility challenges in response to an accessibility consultation that began in 2019.

The parade, which ran from noon to 3 p.m., featured colourful floats, music, performances, lively marchers and enthusiastic spectators.

Vancouverites took to the streets in brightly coloured outfits.

(Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press)

First-time pride parade attendees Dan Morris and his daughter Roxie travelled from Abbotsford, B.C., to join in on the festivities.

"We are here to celebrate love and everybody being equal and all of their rights," said Morris.

Roxie, 14, said she has wanted to join the parade for many years.

"Finally this year, [and] it's magical," she said. "[Feels] absolutely amazing, I almost started crying earlier."

The parade featured more than 100 organizations on a route that covered more than three kilometres.

(CBC)

For another marcher, Kerstin Holzmueller and her family, attending the parade has become a cherished tradition.

"We love pride. We come every year," Holzmueller told CBC News. "Everyone is welcome, I think that's just what it comes down to."

While the parade is a joyful celebration, some attendees emphasized the need for continued advocacy.

"There is a lot more safe spaces that need to be created, events geared solely for them," said Jay Cherie.

This year, the Vancouver Pride Society also hosted Queer Rights Summit, addressing the challenges confronting queer communities in Canada and globally. Organizers say it's a chance for the community to come together talk about advocacy and how they can amplify minority voices.

Trudeau makes appearance

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an unscheduled stop at Vancouver's Pride festivities but did not walk in the annual downtown parade.

Wearing a black T-shirt with a rainbow-coloured feather, grey pants and black running shoes, Trudeau walked a block in the city's West End, greeting people and taking selfies.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with people along Davie Street before the Pride Parade in Vancouver.

(Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press)

Trudeau previously attended the city's pride parade back in 2016 and 2018.

Vancouver's first unofficial Pride Parade began in 1978 as a protest march through Davie Village. The city's first official permitted Pride Parade was held in 1981.