Vibrant, venomous creatures could be coming to Hilton Head beaches. Here’s what to know

A Portuguese Man-Of-War was spotted on Hilton Head’s beach on Nov. 11 between the Sonesta Resort and Coligny beach. The venomous Portuguese Man-Of-War is also known as a “bluebottle” jellyfish and can deliver an “excruciatingly painful” sting to humans even weeks after it’s dead.

It’s not just monkeys that Beaufort County residents should be on the lookout for. Portuguese men-of-war, jellyfish-like blobs that pack a painful sting, have washed onto beaches north and south of Hilton Head Island.

Several men-of-war were spotted on Sullivan’s Island beaches Tuesday and Wednesday, and Tybee Island officials said multiple sightings were reported Friday morning.

The creatures’ barbed tentacles carry venom that can paralyze small fish and crustaceans. Their stings are excruciatingly painful for humans, causing flares of red welts, swelling and sometimes other symptoms like nausea, difficulty breathing and bodily chills. A man-of-war can sting even days after its death, so poking the colorful creatures is highly discouraged.

If stung, beachgoers should soak the affected area in hot water and seek further medical attention, according to Hilton Head’s beach patrol. Sightings should be reported to lifeguards or local officials.

Despite its translucent appearance and long tentacles, the Portuguese man-of-war isn’t a jellyfish — it’s not even a single organism. Each man-of-war is a fusion of individual polyps, each serving a specialized purpose. One polyp makes up the purple-blue, gas-filled float that bobs on the ocean’s surface, while others comprise feeding tentacles, defensive tentacles or reproductive organs, according to the South Carolina Department of Resources.

As of Friday afternoon, Hilton Head lifeguards had not received any reports of man-of-war sightings, according to Shore Beach Service director Mike Wagner.

Portuguese men-of-war are typically found in tropical or sub-tropical waters, but currents frequently wash the species onto South Carolina beaches during the winter months. Dozens of the purple-blue blobs were found on Hilton Head beaches in December 2022.

As of Friday afternoon, no men-of-war sightings had been publicly reported in Beaufort County. A spokesperson from SCDNR could not immediately be reached by phone for confirmation.