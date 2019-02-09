Vic Open men's golf scores

BARWON HEADS, Australia (AP) — Scores from the men's Vic Open golf tournament Saturday on the par-72 Beach course at the 13th Beach Golf Links:

?Wade Ormsby, Australia ?65-66-70_201

?Matthew Stieger, Australia ?71-67-65_203

?Callum Shinkwin, England ?64-73-66_203

?Justin Harding, South Africa ?67-71-66_204

?David Law, Scotland ?67-66-71_204

?Brad Kennedy, Australia ?67-65-72_204

?David Bransdon, Australia ?69-69-67_205

?Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium ?66-71-68_205

?Paul Dunne, Ireland ?69-66-70_205

?Aaron Townsend, Australia ?69-69-68_206

?Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand ?68-70-68_206

?David Drysdale, Scotland ?66-69-71_206

?Grant Forrest, Scotland ?65-69-72_206

?a-Blake Windred, Australia ?70-67-69_206

?Nick Flanagan, Australia ?62-68-76_206

?Jason Scrivener, Australia ?64-66-76_206

?Jarryd Felton, Australia ?71-68-68_207

?Daniel Gavins, England ?68-68-71_207

?Anton Karlsson, Sweden ?65-69-73_207

?Clement Sordet, France ?69-64-74_207

?Daniel Nisbet, Australia ?68-70-70_208

?Ashley Chesters, England ?68-67-73_208

?Nick Cullen, Australia ?66-67-75_208

?Steven Jeffress, Australia ?69-69-71_209

?Thomas Aiken, South Africa ?69-70-70_209

?Matthew Nixon, England ?71-68-70_209

?Geoff Ogilvy, Australia ?66-72-71_209

?Terry Pilkadaris, Australia ?71-68-70_209

?Gavin Moynihan, Ireland ?67-72-70_209

?James Anstiss, New Zealand ?64-71-74_209

?a-David Micheluzzi, Australia ?67-68-74_209

?Aaron Rai, England ?67-69-73_209

?Marcus Fraser, Australia ?70-66-73_209

?Michael Hoey, N. Ireland ?66-68-75_209

?Matthew Griffin, Australia ?65-69-75_209

?Jason Norris, Australia ?66-71-72_209

?Dylan Perry, Australia ?68-71-71_210

?Peter Lonard, Australia ?66-72-72_210

?Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe ?68-70-72_210

?Adam Burdett, Australia ?72-67-71_210

?Sihwan Kim, USA ?71-68-71_210

?Stuart Manley, Wales ?66-71-73_210

?Andrew Evans, Australia ?68-67-75_210

?Lucas Herbert, Australia ?65-69-76_210

?Ryan Fox, New Zealand ?66-68-76_210

?Michael Sim, Australia ?66-70-74_210

?Hugo Leon, Chile ?64-72-74_210

?Yuta Ikeda, Japan ?66-71-73_210

?Andrew Dodt, Australia ?67-71-73_211

?Connor Syme, Scotland ?71-67-73_211

?Masahiro Kawamura, Japan ?68-70-73_211

?Richard Green, Australia ?72-66-73_211

?Austin Connelly, Canada ?70-68-73_211

?Kristoffer Reitan, Norway ?72-67-72_211

?Darren Beck, Australia ?67-70-74_211

?Sam Brazel, Australia ?69-69-74_212

?Kim Koivu, Finland ?66-72-74_212

?Louis De Jager, South Africa ?67-69-76_212

?Espen Kofstad, Norway ?71-65-76_212

?James Morrison, England ?68-69-75_212

?Robert MacIntyre, Scotland ?67-70-75_212

?James Nitties, Australia ?64-74-75_213

?Michael Long, New Zealand ?66-73-74_213

?Adrian Otaegui, Spain ?70-69-74_213

?Dale Williamson, Australia ?68-71-74_213

?Michael Hendry, New Zealand ?68-66-79_213

?Matt Jager, Australia ?66-66-81_213

?Taylor Macdonald, Australia ?68-70-76_214

?Maverick Antcliff, Australia ?67-71-76_214

?Andrew Martin, Australia ?68-71-75_214

?Ashley Hall, Australia ?71-66-77_214

?Max McCardle, Australia ?68-71-76_215

?Scott Hend, Australia ?69-67-79_215

?Aaron Pike, Australia ?66-70-79_215

?a-Andre Lautee, Australia ?65-72-78_215

?Kurt Kitayama, USA ?64-74-78_216

?Jordan Mullaney, Australia ?67-69-81_217

?Stephen Leaney, Australia ?69-70-79_218

?Peter Cooke, Australia ?65-71-82_218